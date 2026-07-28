Tiger Shroff Set For Professional Football Debut With Mumbay FC In Durand Cup: Report

Zoheb believes Shroff's presence could bring unprecedented attention to the club and create opportunities for young footballers to get noticed by bigger teams. "We don't usually get a platform like this to showcase our talent," he said, while also expressing hope that the Durand Cup can help revive the profile of Maharashtra football. He added, "I want to make a statement that the players of Maharashtra are really talented. The Durand Cup itself is a platform for all the players to show what they've got."