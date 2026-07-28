Tiger Shroff Set For Professional Football Debut With Mumbay FC In Durand Cup: Report

Tiger Shroff is reportedly training with Mumbay FC and could make his professional football debut in the Durand Cup
Mumbay FC begin their campaign against Langsning SC on August 3 in Shillong before facing Shillong Lajong and Nongkseh SS & CC
The club hopes Shroff's presence will boost visibility and create opportunities for its young footballers
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff could soon swap movie sets for the football field, with reports suggesting he has been included in Mumbay FC's squad for the 2026 Durand Cup. According to club co-owner Zoheb Amrani, the actor has already been registered with the team and is currently training alongside the players ahead of the prestigious tournament.
While his appearance is yet to be confirmed, Shroff is reportedly expected to travel with the squad for at least one of their group-stage matches in Shillong if logistical and security arrangements are finalised.
Speaking to Sportstar, Zoheb said, "He's registered with the squad, and we are trying our best to arrange everything. A person like Tiger, we'll need a lot of security in tier-2, tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could be chaotic."
He added, "And since social media is so ruthless, things can actually escalate. Keeping that in mind, we've got a date from him. If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games. He's training with the team at the moment."
Tiger Shroff's Football Journey And Mumbay FC's Durand Cup Challenge
Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was established in 2024 and has regularly represented the side in the Mumbai District League. However, his connection with the club reportedly goes beyond promotional appearances, with Zoheb revealing that the actor has consistently trained and shown genuine commitment to improving his football skills.
Recalling when he first noticed Shroff's ability during an influencers' football event in 2023, Zoheb said, "It was during an influencers league with personalities and former sportspersons in 2023 that I realised that Tiger can play; he has that technical understanding of the game."
He also praised Shroff's commitment after the actor expressed his desire to play competitively. "He likes that slide tackle, those dribbling 1v1 moments," Zoheb said before adding, "I got his CRS (Centralised Registration System) registration done. I explained to him that this is not some ordinary tournament that you just go and play. There's proper registration, there's a proper ID card, there's a proper referee who checks everything. I must say he was very professional."
Mumbay FC begin their maiden Durand Cup campaign against Langsning SC on August 3 before taking on Shillong Lajong on August 8 and Nongkseh SS & CC on August 11, with all three fixtures scheduled at Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Zoheb believes Shroff's presence could bring unprecedented attention to the club and create opportunities for young footballers to get noticed by bigger teams. "We don't usually get a platform like this to showcase our talent," he said, while also expressing hope that the Durand Cup can help revive the profile of Maharashtra football. He added, "I want to make a statement that the players of Maharashtra are really talented. The Durand Cup itself is a platform for all the players to show what they've got."
While it remains to be seen whether Shroff ultimately features in a match, his reported inclusion has already generated considerable buzz ahead of the tournament. A successful appearance would represent a rare crossover between Bollywood and professional football, adding another layer of intrigue to Mumbay FC's first-ever Durand Cup campaign.