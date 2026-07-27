South united fc vs cisf protectors live streaming durand cup 2026 when and where to watch

South United FC Vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Group A Encounter

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 July 2026 9:33 pm

South United FC and the CISF Protectors are set to square off in a crucial Group A encounter of the 135th Durand Cup. Both ambitious sides will look to secure vital early points at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan to bolster their quarter-final qualification hopes

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 July 2026 9:33 pm

Trophies for the commencement of 'Trophy Tour' of the 'Durand Cup' tournament 2026 displayed. Photo: thedurandcup/X

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