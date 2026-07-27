South United FC Vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Group A Encounter

South United FC and CISF Protectors square off in a crucial Group A encounter
Both teams chase vital points in a tough group containing giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to keep their quarter-final hopes alive
Check the live streaming details below
The 135th edition of the Durand Cup is set to witness an intriguing Group A clash as South United FC lock horns with the CISF Protectors. Scheduled to take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, this fixture brings together two ambitious sides looking to make an early impact in Asia’s oldest tournament.
Both teams find themselves placed in a challenging Group A alongside heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, making this opening group-stage battle vital for building momentum and keeping qualification hopes alive in the race for the quarter-finals.
Matches featuring disciplined institutional sides and competitive club outfits traditionally carry immense tactical intrigue, demanding high work rates and structural discipline on the pitch.
Under the guidance of head coach Alfred Fernandes, South United FC enter this tournament eager to stamp their authority, relying on fluid ball movement, sharp flank play spearheaded by talents like Francis Xavier and Huzafah Ahmad Dar, and creative midfield control to break down stubborn defensive blocks. Their technical setup will look to dictate the tempo early through a young Indian core and exploit any spaces left in transition.
On the other side, the CISF Protectors bring a resilient, fiercely organized squad determined to make a statement on the grand stage of the Durand Cup. Encounters of this nature typically hinge on defensive solidity—anchored by the likes of rear-guard stalwarts Dimple Bhagat and Rahul Aswal—tactical patience, and capitalized set-pieces, where razor-thin margins often separate the victor.
As both sides look to secure a crucial three points under the Kolkata lights and set the tone for their respective tournament campaigns, expect an intense, high-intensity battle where neither side will give an inch.
South United FC vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the South United FC vs CISF Protectors Durand Cup 2026 Group A match be held?
The South United FC vs CISF Protectors match will take place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.
When will the South United FC vs CISF Protectors Durand Cup 2026 Group A match be held?
The South United FC vs CISF Protectors match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on July 28.
Where to watch South United FC vs CISF Protectors Durand Cup 2026 Group A?
One can catch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2026 on Sony LIV app and website. Catch the telecast of the Durand Cup football matches on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels in India.