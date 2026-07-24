East bengal vs mohun bagan live streaming info where to watch kolkata derby tv details durand cup

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV And Online?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 24 July 2026 8:46 pm

Both teams are eager to launch their campaigns on a high note with their new head coaches at the helm, making this matchup an exciting way to kick off the latest edition of India’s oldest tournament

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 24 July 2026 8:46 pm

Antonio López Habas, Head Coach, East Bengal FC, and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, player, East Bengal FC, pose with the official match ball of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup during the official pre-match press conference on Friday. Photo: Durand Cup

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