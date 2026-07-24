East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV And Online?

EBFC take on MBSG in the opening match of the Durand Cup 2026
Both teams head to the tournament with wealth of experience
The match will be will be telecasted live on Sony Ten5 and streamed live on SonyLIV
The Durand Cup 2026 is set to begin with a bang, featuring the Kolkata Derby where East Bengal will face off against Mohun Bagan SG for the first time in the 2026-27 season on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Both teams are eager to launch their campaigns on a high note with their new head coaches at the helm, making this matchup an exciting way to kick off the latest edition of India’s oldest tournament.
As for team news, East Bengal are expected to put together an all-Indian side for their opening match in the Durand Cup, although midfielder Mohammed Rashid might be included in the squad.
On the other hand, Mohun Bagan SG is also set to primarily field Indian players during the Durand Cup, but their new forward Dejan Drazic could make an appearance against East Bengal after recently starting training.
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches Played – 408
Mohun Bagan wins – 134
East Bengal wins – 144
Draws – 130
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming Info
When is the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026?
The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026 will kick off at 17:00 IST at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Where to watch the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026?
The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026 will be telecast on the Sony Ten5 and streamed live on SonyLIV.