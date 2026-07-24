East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV And Online?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Both teams are eager to launch their campaigns on a high note with their new head coaches at the helm, making this matchup an exciting way to kick off the latest edition of India’s oldest tournament

Antonio López Habas, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Durand Cup 2026
Antonio López Habas, Head Coach, East Bengal FC, and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, player, East Bengal FC, pose with the official match ball of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup during the official pre-match press conference on Friday. Photo: Durand Cup
Summary of this article

  • EBFC take on MBSG in the opening match of the Durand Cup 2026

  • Both teams head to the tournament with wealth of experience

  • The match will be will be telecasted live on Sony Ten5 and streamed live on SonyLIV

The Durand Cup 2026 is set to begin with a bang, featuring the Kolkata Derby where East Bengal will face off against Mohun Bagan SG for the first time in the 2026-27 season on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Both teams are eager to launch their campaigns on a high note with their new head coaches at the helm, making this matchup an exciting way to kick off the latest edition of India’s oldest tournament.

As for team news, East Bengal are expected to put together an all-Indian side for their opening match in the Durand Cup, although midfielder Mohammed Rashid might be included in the squad.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan SG is also set to primarily field Indian players during the Durand Cup, but their new forward Dejan Drazic could make an appearance against East Bengal after recently starting training.

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches Played – 408

  • Mohun Bagan wins – 134

  • East Bengal wins – 144

  • Draws – 130

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming Info

Q

When is the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026?

A

The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026 will kick off at 17:00 IST at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Related Content
The Durand Cup trophies at the iconic New Legislative Assembly Building, Guwahati. - X//thedurandcup
Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen - File Photo
NorthEast United FC's players pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025 in Kolkata. - PTI
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Q

Where to watch the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026?

A

The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2026 will be telecast on the Sony Ten5 and streamed live on SonyLIV.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories