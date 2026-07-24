Senegal Gets CAS Date For Appeal To Regain AFCON Title In Chaotic Final Against Morocco

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Associated Press
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Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in an extraordinary final in Rabat. Senegal players walked off the field and delayed play for 15 minutes when Morocco was awarded a stoppage time penalty kick that was eventually saved

AFCON 2025 Senegal stripped of Africa Cup of Nations Title Morocco awarded winners
Senegal captain Sadio Mane lifting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 trophy. | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Senegal's appeal date to regain AFCON title has been announced

  • CAS said the hearing will be held behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne

  • Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in an extraordinary final in Rabat

Senegal’s appeal to regain the Africa Cup of Nations title it won in a chaotic final against host nation Morocco in January will be heard at sport’s highest court on Oct. 8.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday the hearing will be held behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne, with no target date set for a verdict.

CAS judges can typically take several months to announce their decision.

Preparing the appeal hearing was in process throughout the World Cup where Morocco reached the quarterfinals and Senegal lost in the round of 32 against Belgium.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in an extraordinary final in Rabat. Senegal players walked off the field and delayed play for 15 minutes when Morocco was awarded a stoppage time penalty kick that was eventually saved.

Morocco was awarded the title several weeks later when appeal judges for the Confederation of African Football ruled Senegal defaulted the game by leaving the field.

That ruling seemed to ignore the laws of football which state the referee’s decision on the field of play is final.

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France's Kylian Mbappe (10) and teammates celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match - AP/Steven Senne
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP/Steven Senne

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