Senegal Gets CAS Date For Appeal To Regain AFCON Title In Chaotic Final Against Morocco

A Associated Press Published at: 24 July 2026 7:46 pm

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in an extraordinary final in Rabat. Senegal players walked off the field and delayed play for 15 minutes when Morocco was awarded a stoppage time penalty kick that was eventually saved

A Associated Press Published at: 24 July 2026 7:46 pm

Senegal captain Sadio Mane lifting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 trophy. | Photo: File

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.