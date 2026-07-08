France Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 QF: Ismael Saibari Ruled Out Of Last Eight Clash Due To Injury

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where France take on Morocco in a highly-anticipated quarter-final clash at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. As the tournament reaches its business end, this heavyweight encounter serves as a dramatic rematch of the 2022 semi-final, where France ultimately prevailed 2-0. France, two-time champions, arrive as firm favourites under a wave of momentum, aiming to secure a third consecutive World Cup semi-final appearance. Captain Kylian Mbappé remains the focal point of their attack, sitting just one goal away from achieving a significant tournament record, while the creative brilliance of Michael Olise continues to drive their offensive rhythm. Conversely, the resilient "Atlas Lions" of Morocco are looking to etch their name deeper into history as they aim to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals twice. Despite the devastating blow of losing star midfielder Ismael Saibari to a hamstring injury, Achraf Hakimi's squad remains a formidable defensive unit with the tactical discipline to unsettle any opponent. With the winner set to move one step closer to football’s ultimate prize, the spotlight is firmly on the personal rivalry between club teammates and close friends Hakimi and Mbappé. As an all-Argentine officiating crew led by Facundo Tello prepares to oversee this tactical war, the Boston heat promises to add another layer of intensity to what is expected to be a blockbuster knockout showdown. Follow FRA vs MAR match live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jul 2026, 12:41:07 am IST France Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Saibari's Injury Big Blow For Atlas Lions Morocco has been dealt a significant blow ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against France, with star forward Ismael Saibari ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old, who recently secured a major transfer to Bayern Munich, sustained the injury just 22 minutes into Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Canada. Although Morocco's head coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, has expressed hope that the injury is not serious enough to end Saibari's tournament, the match against France has ultimately come too soon for him to return to action. Having scored in each of Morocco's three group-stage matches and converted the decisive penalty in their Round of 32 shootout win against the Netherlands, Saibari has been one of the team’s standout performers, and his absence will require the Atlas Lions to lean on their squad depth—with Soufiane Rahimi expected to lead the line in his stead—as they look to pull off an upset against the tournament favorites

10 Jul 2026, 12:24:14 am IST France Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

10 Jul 2026, 12:16:31 am IST France Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Quarter-finals Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM EDT (1:30 AM IST on July 10) Venue: Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Referee: Facundo Tello