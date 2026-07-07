Argentina Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Leading Golden Boot Leaderboard With 7 Goals

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Argentina's "La Albiceleste" battle Egypt's "Pharaohs" at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), as the two nations clash for a place in the quarter-finals. With defending champions Argentina having swept through their group and survived a grueling Round of 32 test against Cabo Verde, they are heavily favored to continue their march toward a fourth title. They rely on the sustained brilliance of 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi, who remains locked in a tight race for the Golden Boot. Conversely, Hossam Hassan's resilient Egypt are chasing a historic first-ever quarter-final appearance, buoyed by a dramatic penalty-shootout victory over Australia in the previous round. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the creative genius of Argentina's star-studded attack against the leadership and pace of Egypt's talisman Mohamed Salah. Meanwhile, both sides are looking to manage physical fatigue after their recent extra-time ordeals, meaning a single moment of individual magic in Atlanta will instantly define who advances to face either Switzerland or Colombia in the next stage. Follow Argentina vs Egypt live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jul 2026, 08:59:03 pm IST Argentina Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi In Top Scoring Form Lionel Messi has been in sensational form during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further cementing his legacy as the most prolific player in the tournament's history. Leading the defending champions into the Round of 16, the 39-year-old captain has amassed 7 goals in this edition, including a crucial strike in the extra-time victory over Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. This performance extended his historic record to 20 total World Cup goals—the most by any player—and marked a remarkable feat of scoring in eight consecutive World Cup matches. Having also surpassed 30 tournament appearances, Messi remains the driving force for La Albiceleste. His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, even while managing his physical load, continues to inspire his teammates as they pursue back-to-back titles.

7 Jul 2026, 08:52:21 pm IST Argentina Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

7 Jul 2026, 08:45:37 pm IST Argentina Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Round of 16 Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM EDT (9:30 PM IST on July 7) Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia, USA Referee: François Letexier