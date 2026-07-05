France Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Philadelphia Stadium
France vs Paraguay Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fresh off their stunning elimination of Germany, Paraguay's "La Albirroja" must pull off the ultimate giant-killing act against France's powerhouse "Les Bleus" at Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, to hijack a ticket to the quarter-finals. With the 2018 world champions entering the knockout stage on a perfect winning streak, Kylian Mbappé & Co. are heavy favourites to advance. However, Gustavo Alfaro's resilient Paraguayan side, brimming with confidence after their Round of 32 penalty shootout heroics, face a Himalayan task against the French juggernaut. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill must deliver yet another world-stopping show under the bar to thwart the French onslaught while keeping an eye on the defensive discipline required to contain the likes of Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. It is a clash of European royalty versus South American grit. See the best photos from the PAR vs FRA football match here:
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