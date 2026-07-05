France Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Philadelphia Stadium

France vs Paraguay Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fresh off their stunning elimination of Germany, Paraguay's "La Albirroja" must pull off the ultimate giant-killing act against France's powerhouse "Les Bleus" at Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, to hijack a ticket to the quarter-finals. With the 2018 world champions entering the knockout stage on a perfect winning streak, Kylian Mbappé & Co. are heavy favourites to advance. However, Gustavo Alfaro's resilient Paraguayan side, brimming with confidence after their Round of 32 penalty shootout heroics, face a Himalayan task against the French juggernaut. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill must deliver yet another world-stopping show under the bar to thwart the French onslaught while keeping an eye on the defensive discipline required to contain the likes of Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. It is a clash of European royalty versus South American grit. See the best photos from the PAR vs FRA football match here:

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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France vs Paraguay fifa world cup 2026 round of 16 fra vs par Philadelphia Stadium in Pics
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, and France's Lucas Digne wave to fans during the warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Paraguay in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
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Frances Kylian Mbappe, center, arrives for warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Paraguay in Philadelphia
France's Kylian Mbappe, center, arrives for warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Paraguay in Philadelphia Matt Rourke/AP Photo
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A fan of France waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
A fan of France waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Petr David Josek/AP Photo
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Frances Kylian Mbappe arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
France's Kylian Mbappe arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Derik Hamilton/AP Photo
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Soccer fans pose for a picture ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
Soccer fans pose for a picture ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Martin Meissner/AP Photo
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Paraguays Gustavo Velazquez refreshes himself during warmups before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
Paraguay's Gustavo Velazquez refreshes himself during warmups before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Petr David Josek/AP Photo
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A stadium worker keeps cool prior to a World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
A stadium worker keeps cool prior to a World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Matt Slocum/AP Photo
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Fans of Paraguay hold a jersey showing Frances Kylian Mbappe in a military outfit prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
Fans of Paraguay hold a jersey showing France's Kylian Mbappe in a military outfit prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Petr David Josek/AP Photo
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Paraguays Mauricio, center, goes for the ball during warmup before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
Paraguay's Mauricio, center, goes for the ball during warmup before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia AP Photo/Derik Hamilton
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Fans protect for the sun before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia
Fans protect for the sun before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia AP Photo/Matt Rourke
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