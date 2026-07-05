France Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Philadelphia Stadium

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, and France's Lucas Digne wave to fans during the warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Paraguay in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

1/9 France's Kylian Mbappe, center, arrives for warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Paraguay in Philadelphia Matt Rourke/AP Photo





2/9 A fan of France waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Petr David Josek/AP Photo





3/9 France's Kylian Mbappe arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Derik Hamilton/AP Photo





4/9 Soccer fans pose for a picture ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Martin Meissner/AP Photo





5/9 Paraguay's Gustavo Velazquez refreshes himself during warmups before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Petr David Josek/AP Photo





6/9 A stadium worker keeps cool prior to a World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Matt Slocum/AP Photo





7/9 Fans of Paraguay hold a jersey showing France's Kylian Mbappe in a military outfit prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia Petr David Josek/AP Photo





8/9 Paraguay's Mauricio, center, goes for the ball during warmup before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia AP Photo/Derik Hamilton





9/9 Fans protect for the sun before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia AP Photo/Matt Rourke





