Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Pharaohs Look To Gain Momentum With Win Against Socceroos

Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Night?
In the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Spain dominated Austria in a 3-0 victory, driven by a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and an additional goal from Pedro Porro. Meanwhile, Portugal narrowly advanced past Croatia with a dramatic 2-1 win; Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal from a penalty, and Gonçalo Ramos secured the victory with a late stoppage-time winner after a potential late equalizer from Croatia’s Joško Gvardiol was ruled out for offside. Finally, Switzerland comfortably reached the last 16 by defeating Algeria 2-0, with first-half and second-half goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye respectively, marking a tactical victory for Murat Yakin’s side.
Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Round of 32
Kickoff Time: 11:30 PM IST (July 3, 2026)
Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA
Referee: Gustavo Tejera
Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Australia and Egypt face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Dallas Stadium.