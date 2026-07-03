Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Pharaohs Look To Gain Momentum With Win Against Socceroos

Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohammad Salah's Egypt take on the challenge of Harry Souttar's Australia in a knockout clash. Check real-time updates of the AUS vs EGY FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at Dallas Stadium

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Round of 32 continues with a high-stakes encounter as Australia's "Socceroos" battle Egypt's "Pharaohs" at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Neither nation has won a knockout match at the World Cup, so the pressure to break that streak is the primary goal tonight. Australia’s coach, Tony Popovic, has built his side around a young core. Harry Souttar organizes the defense, while Nestory Irankunda provides the speed they need on the wings. Popovic expects his midfielders to dictate the pace and cut off the passing lanes that Egypt use to launch counter-attacks. They have been difficult to beat in the group stage and plan to stay compact tonight. Egypt’s coach, Hossam Hassan, is dealing with fitness issues for Mohamed Salah, but the team is preparing to play without relying on any single individual. They are counting on Omar Marmoush to create opportunities in the final third. Egypt’s forwards will plan to attack Australia’s defenders in one-on-one situations. Whoever will win this match will move on to play Argentina or Cabo Verde in Atlanta on July 7. Follow AUS vs EGY live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jul 2026, 10:45:10 pm IST Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

3 Jul 2026, 10:30:45 pm IST Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Night? In the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Spain dominated Austria in a 3-0 victory, driven by a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and an additional goal from Pedro Porro. Meanwhile, Portugal narrowly advanced past Croatia with a dramatic 2-1 win; Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal from a penalty, and Gonçalo Ramos secured the victory with a late stoppage-time winner after a potential late equalizer from Croatia’s Joško Gvardiol was ruled out for offside. Finally, Switzerland comfortably reached the last 16 by defeating Algeria 2-0, with first-half and second-half goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye respectively, marking a tactical victory for Murat Yakin’s side.

3 Jul 2026, 10:20:49 pm IST Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Round of 32 Kickoff Time: 11:30 PM IST (July 3, 2026) Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA Referee: Gustavo Tejera