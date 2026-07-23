US House Approves $95 Bn Military Funding Package Amid Iran Conflict

House passes $95 billion defence package amid ongoing US-Iran military tensions.
Trump honours four fallen troops killed during Middle East conflict operations.
Senate support remains uncertain as lawmakers debate war spending priorities.
The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $95 billion military funding package in a closely contested 216-214 vote along party lines.
The legislation is intended to support US military operations against Iran and advance several priorities of President Donald Trump. Speaker Mike Johnson led the effort to push the package through a deeply divided Congress.
The vote followed renewed warnings from Trump against Iran after another round of US strikes. Trump said the US would target Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power facilities, in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to remarks reported by The Indian Express.
The Defence Department said the latest strikes marked the 12th consecutive night of US operations against Iran. American officials said the campaign was aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten shipping routes and regional security.
Trump Honours Fallen Service Members
Trump attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for four US service members killed in the Middle East conflict.
The President saluted as the flag-covered remains of the troops were carried from an aircraft. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine also attended the ceremony.
Trump described meeting families of fallen service members as one of the most difficult duties of his presidency.
The Defence Department identified the deceased troops as 1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Pvt Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas; Sgt Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York; and Sgt Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Spring Lake, North Carolina.
Their deaths took the number of US service members killed since the conflict began in February to 18.
Congress Remains Divided
The funding package now faces an uncertain path in the Senate, where its level of support remains unclear.
Republican conservatives raised concerns over the absence of spending offsets, while Democrats argued that the funds should be directed towards domestic priorities rather than further military action overseas.
The debate comes ahead of the midterm elections, with Republican lawmakers in competitive districts likely to face questions over the financial and political costs of the conflict.
Some Republican members have privately expressed concerns over the administration's long-term strategy, although most have continued to back Trump's approach.
Democrats are expected to seek fresh votes calling for congressional approval before any further military action is taken.