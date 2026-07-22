'Doctors Told Me These Were Pellets': Protester Undergoes Surgery After Delhi Protest

Because specialist surgeons were unavailable late that night, he first received wound cleaning, pain management and stabilisation before surgery was scheduled the following morning. Mansoori said he read the consent forms along with his friend, before agreeing to the operation, a detail his friend confirmed while speaking to Outlook on 21st July, the day Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also met him, a video of which has been shared by PTI as well. “Even he assured me that I would feel better after the pellets are removed,” he told Outlook.