Over 170 Injured In Delhi During CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' March, Protest Enters Day 24

Over 170 injured as CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march triggers Delhi clashes.
Dipke vows protests continue, demands release of detained demonstrators across Delhi.
Rijiju says PM backs students, calls paper leaks national concern.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak entered its 24th day on Tuesday, with demonstrators returning to Jantar Mantar after a day of clashes with police during the 'Sansad Chalo' march. The national capital remained under heavy security as the agitation continued.
According to the police, more than 170 people, including protesters and security personnel, were injured during Monday's violence as marchers attempted to head towards Parliament.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would not lead another march to Parliament, claiming that doing so would expose young protesters to further police action.
However, he asserted that the agitation would continueIn a post on X, Dipke apologised to supporters, particularly women protesters, alleging that they were "brutally beaten by male police officers". He wrote, "I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police."
He further alleged that "to protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Government was willing to spill the blood of many more young students". Dipke said he wanted to speak personally to those injured during the protest and added, "We will keep fighting for all of you."
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded that the Delhi Police disclose how many people remained in custody following Monday's protest. He also called for the immediate release of all detainees.
Fresh Reactions
Azad Samaj Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar criticised the police action against the protesters and urged the government to engage with students instead of using force.
"Government can't crush students' demands with lathicharge; they must listen and resolve their concerns," he told PTI while participating in the protest.
Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the government's commitment to students during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, renamed 'Mangal Milan', held ahead of the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern.
The remarks came a day after large-scale protests by the CJP over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the subsequent police crackdown in the national capital.