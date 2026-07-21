Around 144 People Feared Dead After Boat Disasters Off West Africa: UNHCR

144 people feared dead or missing after maritime incidents off Mauritania
One boat lost 143 passengers after nearly 25 days stranded from The Gambia
Three rescue ops brought 387 ashore; arrivals to Canary Islands dropped 61%
At least 144 people are feared dead or missing after a series of tragic maritime incidents off the coast of Mauritania last week, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday, highlighting the continued human cost of the perilous Atlantic route from West Africa to Europe.
The UNHCR said three rescue and disembarkation operations were conducted in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, between July 14 and July 18, bringing 387 people safely ashore. However, one of the boats rescued on July 18 had experienced particular tragedy, with 143 people reported missing or dead and only 38 surviving after nearly 25 days stranded at sea after departing from Bufaloto, The Gambia, in an attempt to reach Spain.
"Among the survivors were two children, who had lost all their family members during the journey and are now recovering in hospital with other survivors," UNHCR said in a briefing note. Another death was reported among passengers on a boat that was disembarked on July 14.
Deadliest Route To Europe
The UNHCR described the Atlantic route from West Africa towards the Canary Islands as "one of the world's deadliest mixed movement corridors" due to long distances, unpredictable ocean conditions, unseaworthy overcrowded boats and limited access to timely rescue.
Despite the number of arrivals to the Spanish archipelago dropping by 61 per cent from 2025, with 4,400 arrivals as of July 15, the incidents highlight the persistent risks faced by refugees and migrants attempting to reach Europe, many of whom embark over 2,000 km away from their intended destination, the agency said.
Overall, arrivals to Europe by sea on the major routes are over 40,000 this year compared to 65,407 in the first half of 2025. Still, UNHCR and partners have repeatedly warned that deaths and disappearances at sea continue at alarming levels, with many incidents occurring far from public attention and often resulting in entire boats vanishing, the agency said.
Calls For Action
The rescues in Mauritania demonstrate that concerted efforts need to be made to address the root causes driving refugees and migrants to take these perilous journeys, while providing meaningful and quicker access to legal pathways through higher resettlement quotas, increased labour opportunities and education pathways as alternatives to dangerous sea crossings, UNHCR said.
So far in 2026, 17 disembarkations have been recorded in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott, with a total of 2,147 individuals rescued, according to the UN agency.
The UNHCR was present at all disembarkations alongside national authorities and humanitarian partners to support survivors and identify vulnerable individuals seeking international protection. Survivors came from various countries, the agency said.