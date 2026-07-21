Ram Temple Probe: Supreme Court Warns Against Politicising Embezzlement Case, Orders Reconstitution of SIT

The Supreme Court cautioned all political parties against politicising the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the Uttar Pradesh government to reconstitute the Special Investigation Team under a senior IPS officer.
The court mandated the inclusion of Inspector General (Lucknow Range) Kiran S in the newly reconstituted investigation team.
The Supreme Court cautioned all parties against politicising the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana heard the petitions. The court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to obtain instructions on reconstituting a special investigation team. The bench scheduled the next hearing for July 27, 2026.
"Don’t play politics...Don’t politicise the issue. It is a simple and prima facie case of commission of an offence and investigations have to be taken to their logical end in a fair, impartial and dispassionate manner," the bench observed.
SIT Oversight Mandated
Eight individuals face criminal charges. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, submitted a sealed-cover status report confirming these arrests. The document also informed the court of the recovery of nearly Rs 80 lakh in diverted temple donations.
A three-member SIT formed on June 13, 2026, at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, investigated the initial allegations. The panel comprised Vijay Vishwas Pant, Kiran S and Neel Ratan. They submitted a nine-page preliminary report on June 23, 2026, which led to the initial FIR by Ayodhya police.
The Supreme Court directed the state to oust local police from sole charge of the ongoing probe. The bench ordered the constitution of a new SIT headed by a senior IPS officer. It specifically mandated the inclusion of Inspector General (Lucknow Range) Kiran S in the reconstituted team.
Transparency And Donation Records
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat pressed for public disclosures. Representing RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, he urged the court to direct the Trust to upload donation receipts and inventories of gold and silver ornaments online.
"Sometimes we have to be practical. If the relief you are seeking is ordered, then people will claim they had donated diamonds and allege these are missing," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.
The Supreme Court issued practical directives regarding record-keeping. It directed the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to maintain and preserve all receipts of donations and accounts. These financial records will facilitate scrutiny by the incoming SIT.