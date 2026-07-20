Supreme Court Says Ram Temple Donation Case Must Not Be ‘Politicised’, Seeks Update On SIT Probe

Supreme Court said the Ram temple donation case should not be politicised.
The bench stressed its role was to ensure a fair investigation.
Uttar Pradesh government said an SIT was already probing the alleged embezzlement.
The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned against the “politicisation” of the alleged Ram temple donation ‘theft’ case, observing that it was “a simple case of commission of crime”.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions seeking judicial oversight of the probe. The pleas have called for measures including a CBI investigation, a forensic examination of the accounts and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s finances.
“It is a simple case of commission of crime. We are only here to ensure a proper investigation. Courts are not a place for politics,” the bench said during the hearing. It also urged the parties not to politicise the proceedings.
The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions on whether a Special Investigation Team could be constituted to examine the alleged diversion of temple donations.
Mehta informed the bench that an SIT had already been formed and that the Uttar Pradesh Police was conducting the investigation.
The matter will next be heard on July 27, when the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to brief the court on the status and progress of the SIT probe.
The investigation intensified after the SIT submitted an interim report, following which an FIR was registered, eight people were arrested and nearly Rs 80 lakh, allegedly diverted from temple donations, was recovered.
The alleged ‘theft’ case also led to the resignations of former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra.
According to Times of India sources, the SIT has sought more time to scrutinise financial documents, administrative processes and the alleged irregularities before completing its final report. The panel is also expected to suggest changes to the systems governing the collection, counting and management of donations at the temple.
The petitions before the court have questioned whether the ongoing investigation by the state authorities is sufficient. They have sought a court-monitored CBI probe, a forensic audit and a CAG examination of the Trust’s accounts.
Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a meeting in Ayodhya on July 22 to review the SIT’s findings and consider possible corrective steps based on its recommendations.