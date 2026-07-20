Messi Mania: ARG Star Registers Unique Record Alongside CR7

Lionel Messi's World Cup journey has encompassed six tournaments, beginning with his debut at the age of 18 in Germany in 2006 and culminating in his most recent participation in 2026. The captain of Argentina netted his inaugural World Cup goal in 2006, guided his nation to the final in 2014, and fulfilled his ambition of securing soccer's most prestigious trophy by winning the title in 2022. Additionally, he was awarded the Golden Ball in Qatar, recognizing him as the tournament's best player. Messi reached yet another World Cup final in 2026, although Argentina was defeated by Spain with a score of 1-0. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the first men to compete in six World Cups.

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Messi 2006 to 2026 World Cup career timeline
Argentina's Lionel Messi signs autographs upon his team's arrival to their hotel in Sant'Antonio Abate, near Naples, southern Italy, May 29, 2006, ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly match with Angola. | Photo: AP/Francesco Pecoraro, File
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Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup photos
Netherlands' Khalid Boulahrouz, left, and Argentina's Lionel Messi challenge for the ball during the World Cup Group C soccer match in Frankfurt, Germany, June 21, 2006. | Photo: AP/Bas Czerwinski
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, eyes the ball during a challenge with Greece's Loukas Vyntra during the World Cup group B soccer match in Polokwane, South Africa, June 22, 2010. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Bosnia during the group F World Cup soccer match at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 15, 2014. | Photo: AP/Victor R. Caivano
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Netherlands' Nigel de Jong, behind, challenges Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup semifinal soccer match in Sao Paulo Brazil, July 9, 2014. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi reaches for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 21, 2018. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi runs for the ball with Nigeria's Bryan Idowu, left, during a group D World Cup match in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2018. | Photo: AP/Michael Sohn
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Mexico during the World Cup group C soccer match in Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. | Photo: AP/Pavel Golovkin
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi greets cheering fans after his team's 3-0 win at a World Cup semifinal soccer against Croatia in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 14, 2022. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos-
Argentina's Lionel Messi heads the ball next to France's Kingsley Coman, right, during the World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Messi lifting World Cup trophy iconic picture
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament during the awards ceremony after Argentina defeated France at the World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina World Cup winners 3 stars gallery
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy before fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Lionel Messi at 6 World Cups from 2006 to 2026 in photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks on the pitch during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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