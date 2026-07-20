Messi Mania: ARG Star Registers Unique Record Alongside CR7
Lionel Messi's World Cup journey has encompassed six tournaments, beginning with his debut at the age of 18 in Germany in 2006 and culminating in his most recent participation in 2026. The captain of Argentina netted his inaugural World Cup goal in 2006, guided his nation to the final in 2014, and fulfilled his ambition of securing soccer's most prestigious trophy by winning the title in 2022. Additionally, he was awarded the Golden Ball in Qatar, recognizing him as the tournament's best player. Messi reached yet another World Cup final in 2026, although Argentina was defeated by Spain with a score of 1-0. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the first men to compete in six World Cups.
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