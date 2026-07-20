Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Finalises Report, Blames Administrative Failures Ahead of Supreme Court Submission

Systemic Lapses and Culpability

The inquiry exposed severe flaws within the temple administration. Unlike the management at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which boasts years of administrative background, the Ayodhya temple has only been functioning for two years. "Institutional deficiencies enabled these operations to go on undetected over a period of time," the source said to the Indian Express. The temple management bears responsibility for allowing unsupervised counting operations and recruiting incompetent staff. "There was administrative negligence in hiring some of these people and putting them in charge of the counting-room operations. But does the scope of these thefts go beyond these lower level people? There isn’t much evidence of that," the source said. Favouritism largely drove these controversial appointments. "There is an element of sycophancy in the selection of these people, which now needs to be addressed by hiring only qualified professionals to crucial roles," the source added.