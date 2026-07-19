Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Seek Probe Into Ram Temple Trust Donation 'Theft'

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi seek an independent probe into alleged theft of Ram temple trust donations.
Congress leaders demand public disclosure of trust accounts and inquiry findings.
The letter alleges misuse of devotees’ donations and calls for accountability.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sought an independent and comprehensive probe into alleged theft of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying funds contributed by devotees had been misused.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded that the trust’s financial records, details of offerings received and findings of the proposed inquiry be made public.
The two leaders alleged that donations worth thousands of crores made by devotees had been subjected to theft and misuse. They said the government must ensure accountability and address concerns raised over the handling of donations received by the trust.
The Congress leaders said devotees had offered their “hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust” and alleged that the handling of these donations had left them feeling betrayed. They said the matter required a transparent examination of how offerings received by the trust were managed.
Referring to the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following directions of the Supreme Court, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi alleged that the members of the trust were appointed by the government. The letter further claimed that several members of the trust were associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and affiliated organisations.
The letter also alleged that the trust’s former general secretary was a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable,” the leaders wrote.
Kharge and Rahul Gandhi demanded that any inquiry examine the handling of offerings received by the trust, including cash, gold and silver contributions. They also sought that the trust’s accounts and the findings of the investigation be placed in the public domain.
The leaders said transparency was necessary in dealing with allegations over the handling of donations made by devotees. They added that those found responsible should be held accountable, irrespective of their position or influence.
The letter, signed by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in their capacities as Leaders of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively, ended with the statement that “the people of India are watching” how the government responds to the allegations.