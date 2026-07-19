Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Seek Probe Into Ram Temple Trust Donation 'Theft'

Referring to the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following directions of the Supreme Court, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi alleged that the members of the trust were appointed by the government. The letter further claimed that several members of the trust were associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and affiliated organisations.