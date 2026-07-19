Opposition Slams Crackdown

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the move on social media. "The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues." Rahul posted on X.