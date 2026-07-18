NEET Protest Escalates: CJP Adds PM Modi's Resignation to Demands After Sonam Wangchuk's Removal

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been leading the agitation for nearly a month, told supporters that the movement would not only continue but grow larger in the wake of what he called a despicable act. "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi," he said, announcing that he was commencing his own indefinite hunger strike with immediate effect. He confirmed the planned march to Parliament on 20 July would proceed as scheduled, urging supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar in force.