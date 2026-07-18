5 Killed, 10 Injured In Blast At Illegal Firecracker Factory In Ahmedabad

Five people died and ten were injured in a powerful blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad’s Sanand taluka.
The unit was running without necessary licences, raising serious questions about regulatory lapses.
CM Bhupendra Patel ordered immediate medical aid and a crackdown on unauthorised firecracker units across Gujarat.
Five people were killed and at least ten others injured in a massive blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Saturday morning.
The explosion occurred around 11:30 AM in a residential area of Sanand taluka when workers were reportedly handling explosive materials. The force of the blast completely destroyed the makeshift factory and caused damage to nearby houses and vehicles.
According to police, five people died on the spot while ten others sustained burn injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition. Rescue teams and fire tenders reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control.
Preliminary investigations point to a fire that triggered stored firecrackers and raw materials inside the unit. The factory was operating illegally without any safety clearances or licences from the concerned authorities. Police have registered a case against the factory owner and his associates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act.
This is not the first such incident in Gujarat. Illegal firecracker units have been a cause of concern for years, especially ahead of festivals when demand rises. Safety experts have repeatedly highlighted the risks of operating such hazardous units in populated residential areas without proper safety protocols.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured. He also ordered a statewide drive against illegal firecracker manufacturing units to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.
Local residents have demanded strict action and better enforcement of safety regulations. The deceased have been identified and their bodies handed over to families after post-mortem.
The incident has once again brought into focus the urgent need for stricter monitoring and regulation of the firecracker industry in the state.