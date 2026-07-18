PM Modi Targets AAP Governance Before Punjab State Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the BJP's Punjab election campaign with rallies in Jalandhar and Chandigarh.
Modi accused the AAP government of pushing Punjab into bankruptcy and failing to maintain law and order.
The Prime Minister highlighted corruption allegations against AAP leaders, including Vijay Singla, Sanjeev Arora, and Tahir Hussain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi,in many ways, commenced the political campaign for the upcoming Punjab state elections by sharply criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a multi-city tour. The political offensive began on Friday, marking the virtual start of the state's election campaign ahead of the polls scheduled for early next year.
Modi inaugurated India's first domestically built hydrogen train travelling from Jind to Sonipat. He asserted that the government's rapid railway electrification drive has protected India from global energy disruptions in West Asia.
He also urged Haryana to start identifying sporting talent in children between 10 and 15 so they could be groomed for the 2036 Olympic Games. In the afternoon, he spoke in Jalandhar and in the evening in Chandigarh, presenting the BJP as the only alternative capable of saving the region.
Attack on AAP Governance
Modi heavily criticised the AAP after opening 75 revamped train stations spanning 20 states through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He focused specifically on public safety, systemic drug abuse and economic instability.
"Punjab is the land of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh but the AAP has betrayed and backstabbed the people..." Modi said. He accused the state government of masking administrative failures with extensive advertising campaigns.
Modi highlighted an alarming rise in extortion rings and gang-related violence. "The law and order situation in Punjab has completely collapsed. The gangsters are calling the shots..." he continued.
He outlined severe financial mismanagement across the state. The Centre provided ample funds for roads, infrastructure, grain markets and upgradation of other amenities but successive governments, including the AAP, looted them, Modi said.
Modi said the AAP administration failed to pay pending dues to state employees and cheated women out of Rs 1,000 in promised financial assistance. "The fiscal health of Punjab is in complete doldrums as the ever rising debt has pushed the state into bankruptcy," Modi said.
Drawing a direct regional contrast, Modi commended the neighbouring state of Haryana. He said Haryana's double-engine sarkar provides MSP on 24 crops, while farmers in Punjab feel deceived.
Corruption and Criminal Convictions
Expanding his political offensive, Modi targeted the AAP's integrity by referencing several high-profile criminal cases and corruption scandals.
Modi said former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla was dropped over corruption allegations. He added that minister Sanjeev Arora is in jail in connection to a PMLA case and multiple legislators were caught accepting money.
Modi also highlighted judicial judgments against AAP leaders in other regions. He cited Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, who received a seven-year prison sentence for assaulting officials.
He also pointed to the recent conviction of former Delhi councillor Tahir Hussain for murdering Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. A Delhi court held Hussain guilty of kidnapping, promoting enmity between different religious groups and rioting with a deadly weapon.
Modi condemned the AAP for questioning these judicial outcomes. "The court delivered its judgment based on evidence, yet they are questioning the verdict. They are even trying to give a religious colour..." the Prime Minister said.
Development Projects and Outreach
In Chandigarh, Modi launched and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore. These initiatives span healthcare, education and road infrastructure. He highlighted Chandigarh's role as a regional hub serving Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Following his address at Punjab Engineering College, Congress MP Manish Tewari shook hands with Modi and briefly exchanged pleasantries. The two interacted on the stage for about two minutes, drawing attention.
Tewari defended the cross-party interaction. "Any initiative that benefits the people of Chandigarh is above party politics..." Tewari said, adding that he would always support the development of his constituency.
Despite the cordial moment with the Congress MP, Modi took political shots at both the Congress and the Akali Dal. He said Congress leaders are least bothered about the interests of Punjab as they are fighting to get hold of their seats, while the Akali Dal is too busy in its own selfish interests.