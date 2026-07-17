Andhra Pradesh Reports 12 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths Since June 26

Andhra Pradesh reported 12 Covid-19 cases between June 26 and July 16.
Four infected patients died, all with serious underlying health conditions.
Five samples were sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing.
Health authorities in Andhra Pradesh have detected 12 Covid-19 cases between June 26 and July 16, prompting the state government to send five samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genome sequencing to determine the variant responsible for the infections.
ANI quoting officials reported that the cases have been reported from multiple districts, including Kadapa, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, with no indication of a concentrated outbreak in any particular location.
In Visakhapatnam, King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent Dr Vani said a patient was recently confirmed to have Covid-19. The individual had initially consulted a general physician, who suspected Covid-19 after observing symptoms and advised laboratory testing. After a private laboratory confirmed the infection, the sample was sent to KGH for verification, where the result was again found to be positive.
A press release issued by the state government said five samples had been dispatched to NIV, Pune, for genome sequencing, while noting that 339 Covid-19 cases have been reported across India since July 1.
The first Covid-19 case in Andhra Pradesh this year was reported in Kadapa district on June 26. Between July 1 and July 16, 11 more infections were identified, including two individuals who were close contacts of previously confirmed patients.
District-wise, Kadapa accounted for eight cases, Guntur reported two, while Visakhapatnam and Kakinada recorded one case each. Health Secretary and Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Veera Pandiyan said the infections were spread across different mandals and localities, with no evidence of clustering in any single area.
Between June 26 and July 15, the state conducted 67 Covid-19 tests, of which 11 returned positive. An additional patient from Kakinada tested positive at CMC Vellore in Tamil Nadu, taking the state's total caseload during the period to 12.
The Health Department said four of the infected patients later died. According to Veera Pandiyan, all of them had serious underlying medical conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease and other comorbidities.
To determine the circulating strain, five patient samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology on July 9 for genome sequencing.
Addressing concerns over the recent cases, Veera Pandiyan said there was no reason for alarm while urging people to continue following basic precautionary measures. He added that doctors, hospitals and healthcare personnel across Andhra Pradesh have been alerted and remain prepared to respond if required, ANI reported.
According to the Health Secretary, three patients are currently in home isolation, two are undergoing treatment in hospitals, and three have recovered and been discharged. The state has also recorded four deaths among the infected patients.
Providing a broader national picture, Veera Pandiyan said India has reported 339 Covid-19 cases since July 1. Kerala accounts for the highest number with 115 cases, followed by Karnataka (64), Maharashtra (43), Tamil Nadu (39), the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (18), Delhi (18) and Rajasthan (12), with the remaining infections spread across other states.