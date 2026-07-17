In Photos: India Unveils Its First Hydrogen-Powered Train, Marking a Milestone in Green Rail Transport
India's first hydrogen-powered train marks a major step towards cleaner and more sustainable rail transport. This photo gallery captures the train's unveiling, its cutting-edge technology, key features, and the significance of the project as Indian Railways advances its green mobility ambitions.
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