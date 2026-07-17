In Photos: India Unveils Its First Hydrogen-Powered Train, Marking a Milestone in Green Rail Transport

India's first hydrogen-powered train marks a major step towards cleaner and more sustainable rail transport. This photo gallery captures the train's unveiling, its cutting-edge technology, key features, and the significance of the project as Indian Railways advances its green mobility ambitions.

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India's first hydrogen train
A decorated hydrogen-powered train is seen ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Jind, Haryana. | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI
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Hydrogen-powered train Jind Sonipat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, in the presence of Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and others, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
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PM Modi flagged off hydrogen train Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
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Indian Railways net zero carbon emissions
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews preparations ahead of the flagging off of India's first hydrogen-powered train, in Jind, Haryana. | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI
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Hydrogen train launch 2026
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews preparations ahead of the flagging off of India's first hydrogen-powered train, in Jind, Haryana. | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI
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Indigenous hydrogen train project
India's first hydrogen-powered train, developed by Indian Railways, during trials ahead of its rollout. | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI
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Haryana hydrogen train Jind junction to Sonipat rail route
Interior view of a coach of India's first hydrogen-powered train developed by Indian Railways, during trials ahead of its rollout. | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI
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Northern Railway hydrogen train
A decorated hydrogen-powered train is seen ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Jind, Haryana. | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI
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