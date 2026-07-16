Outlook Explains | Can the Assam-Nagaland Oil Deal Unlock India's Long-Idle Border Oilfields?

The Concerns Remain

Even as the governments celebrated, resistance was already forming on the ground. East Mojo, in a reported that the Konyak Union has emerged as the most vocal organisation urging caution, calling on the Nagaland government to settle long-pending border disputes and protect customary landowners before any exploration begins. The Konyak Union has also flagged inaccuracies in digital maps that it says misrepresent traditional Konyak boundaries along Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, in a memorandum to Chief Minister Rio dating back to September 2024 that it says has still not been formally answered.