Delhi, Tehran Explore Energy Cooperation as US Sanctions Ease

The renewed engagement comes after the United States granted a 60-day sanctions reprieve as part of a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran last week, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The US Treasury issued a temporary general licence on Monday, authorising the production, sale, transportation and import of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals until August 21. The waiver also permits associated banking, insurance and shipping services and allows payments in US dollars.