Outlook Explains | Could Iran's New Hormuz Toll Make Petrol More Expensive

If Hormuz fees become standard and oil prices firm up again as a result, the knock-on effects in import-dependent countries like India would be familiar. Petrol and diesel prices would face upward pressure since crude is the core input cost. LPG would be affected too, since a large share of India's cooking gas comes from the Gulf and travels through this very strait. Airfares would likely rise gradually because jet fuel tracks crude closely. And food prices could edge up as well, since fertiliser production in the Gulf, particularly urea and ammonia, depends on the same shipping routes and energy inputs.