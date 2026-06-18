Could The Strait Of Hormuz Ever Be Truly Safe Again?

Hormuz reopens, but security concerns remain
Shipping firms and insurers are still cautious
Countries are diversifying energy sources to reduce dependence on the route
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian aimed at ending the months long conflict and the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have brought immediate relief to global markets.
Oil prices have fallen sharply and countries dependent on oil and energy from Gulf States are taking a sigh of relief.
Yet one question still remains unanswered: can the world's most important energy chokepoint (Strait of Hormuz) ever be considered truly safe again?
The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world's oil trade and a significant share of global LNG shipments. The crisis that began on February 28 this year demonstrated how quickly a geopolitical confrontation could disrupt global energy flows, strand hundreds of vessels, and trigger price shocks at the global level.
Will shipping companies trust the route?
Although the agreement signed between US and Iran envisages the restoration of the Strait of Hormuz but major shipping firms still remains cautious.
Marine operators, insurance companies are still waiting for evidence which can prove that mines have been cleared, navigation channels are secure and the ceasefire will hold.
Any disruption in the peace deal which is planned to be formally signed later this week in Switzerland could again alter the global oil and supply chain.
Even after reopening, vessel operators are likely to treat the Gulf and primarily the Strait of Hormuz as a high-risk zone for the foreseeable future.
Will insurers lower premiums?
"Even as energy prices soften, marine insurance premiums and risk-related shipping costs are likely to remain elevated, increasing the overall landed cost of energy imports," said Sourav Mitra, Partner (Energy), Grant Thornton Bharat and Head of the Oil & Gas Practice speaking to Outlook India earlier.
According to experts, insurers will want sustained stability before lowering rates significantly. The designation of the Persian Gulf as a high-risk maritime region is also unlikely to disappear overnight, given the sensitivities attached to the region.
Have energy markets permanently changed?
Many countries are likely to diversify energy suppliers, expand strategic reserves, and invest in alternative transport routes to reduce dependence on Hormuz.
According to experts, India is relatively better positioned than many countries because it has diversified its crude import basket over the years, sourcing oil from Russia, Latin America and other regions in addition to the Middle East.
While oil markets have welcomed the prospect of restored Gulf exports, analysts caution that supply chains, shipping networks and investor confidence will take months to normalise.