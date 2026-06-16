How US Built Secret Oil Route Around Iran's Hormuz Blockade

Apache Helicopter Downing Linked to the Operation

The operation took on added significance after an Apache helicopter was shot down by Iran on June 9, an incident that triggered retaliatory US bombings. Four sources, including a former US official, told Reuters that the helicopter had been involved in the mission. Satellite imagery reviewed by the agency showed six pairs of tanker ships clustered off Sohar on the day of the downing. A US defence official said no Central Command forces were taking part in offshore ship-to-ship transfers, and officials confirmed both helicopter crew members were rescued by a drone boat.