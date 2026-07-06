Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed In Ambush By Unidentified Gunmen In Manipur's Ukhrul

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a patrol in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday afternoon.
No group has claimed responsibility, though the area has long witnessed the presence of the NSCN (Isak-Muivah), which has been under a ceasefire agreement with the Centre since 1997.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the attack, as security agencies launched an investigation and intensified operations in the region.
Two personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed and several others injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a patrol in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday afternoon, marking yet another deadly attack on security forces in the conflict-hit northeastern state.
According to preliminary reports, the patrol came under heavy fire while operating in an area around 16 kilometres east of Ukhrul district headquarters. The sudden assault resulted in the deaths of two Assam Rifles personnel, while other injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment. Security agencies have not yet disclosed the identities of the deceased.
Following the attack, reinforcement teams were rushed to the area, and a massive search operation was launched to track down those responsible. Security forces have cordoned off the surrounding region and are conducting combing operations amid heightened alert.
No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the ambush. However, officials noted that the area has historically witnessed the influence of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN (IM), one of the most prominent Naga insurgent groups operating in the region. The organisation has remained under a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India since July 1997, although security concerns continue to persist in several parts of Manipur's hill districts.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an unacceptable act of violence against security personnel. While detailed comments from the state government are awaited, authorities have assured that those behind the ambush will be identified and brought to justice.
The latest attack underscores the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions, insurgent activity, and sporadic violence have continued despite sustained security operations. Ukhrul district, located in the state's northeastern hills bordering Myanmar, has long remained strategically significant because of the presence of various armed groups and its difficult terrain.
The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, plays a key role in counter-insurgency operations and border management across the Northeast. Personnel are frequently deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order and support civil administration during periods of unrest.
Security agencies are expected to examine the circumstances leading to Monday's ambush, including whether the attackers had prior intelligence about the patrol's movement. Further details regarding the injured personnel and the ongoing investigation are likely to emerge as operations continue in the area.