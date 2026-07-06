Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed In Ambush By Unidentified Gunmen In Manipur's Ukhrul

No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the ambush. However, officials noted that the area has historically witnessed the influence of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN (IM), one of the most prominent Naga insurgent groups operating in the region. The organisation has remained under a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India since July 1997, although security concerns continue to persist in several parts of Manipur's hill districts.