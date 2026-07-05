Trump Offers to Help Putin End Ukraine War Ahead of NATO Summit, Kremlin Says

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Trump also spoke separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said they discussed the front line and agreed to continue talks during the NATO summit.

Trump Putin meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • The Kremlin said President Donald Trump offered to help Russian President Vladimir Putin find a solution to the Ukraine war during a nearly 90-minute phone call ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey.

  • Despite renewed diplomatic contacts, fighting continues on the battlefield, with Russia claiming further territorial gains while Ukraine rejects Moscow's assertions and peace efforts remain stalled.

US President Donald Trump has offered to help Russian President Vladimir Putin find a solution to the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Sunday, following a lengthy phone call between the two leaders ahead of this week's NATO summit in Turkey.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Trump made the offer during a nearly 90-minute conversation with Putin on Saturday, in which the two discussed the conflict in Ukraine and broader diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said.

Describing the call as "businesslike and quite constructive", Ushakov said Moscow continued to seek "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a separate phone call with Trump on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed the 1,200-km (745-mile) front line and prospects for ending the war.

"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he wrote on Telegram, adding that the two agreed to continue discussions during the NATO summit in Ankara next week.

Related Content
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte - AP
null - X/@CSOJTF_Central
Kremlin Accuses Kyiv Of Targeting Residential Buildings In Biggest-Ever Drone Attack On Moscow - | Photo: AP
Democrat Senators Ask Trump Not To Extend Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil - null

Leaders from NATO's 32 member states, including Trump, are expected to gather in the Turkish capital on July 7-8.

President Vladimir Putin - AP
Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

By Outlook News Desk

While diplomatic contacts have intensified, fighting has changed little on the battlefield in recent months, with both sides relying heavily on drones that have slowed advances and inflicted significant losses.

Ushakov accused Ukraine and its European allies of "counting on extending and even escalating the conflict, and on terrorism against civilians", referring to Kyiv's long-range strikes on Russian oil and military infrastructure that have caused fuel shortages in several Russian regions.

He said Putin told Trump that Russian forces were continuing to make gains on the battlefield, claiming they were "confidently advancing, liberating one locality after another".

Russian military commanders reported to Putin on Friday that Moscow's troops had captured the strategic city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Ukraine rejected the claim, with both Zelenskyy and the General Staff insisting on Saturday that Ukrainian forces remained in control of the city.

Zelenskyy last month called on Putin to hold a face-to-face meeting, but the Russian president declined the proposal.

According to Ushakov, Trump said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a peace settlement and were prepared to return to Moscow for further talks.

Ushakov said US diplomatic initiatives had slowed in recent weeks as Washington shifted its focus to the conflict with Iran.

Putin also expressed hope that US diplomacy in the Middle East would "allow for mutually acceptable long-term solutions to be found on key issues of a settlement", Ushakov said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories