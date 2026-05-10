Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

After failed ceasefire attempts by Ukraine on May 5 and Russia on May 7, a fresh three-day truce announced by Donald Trump came into effect on May 9, alongside plans for a prisoner exchange.

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President Vladimir Putin Photo: AP
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  • Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine was “coming to an end” while blaming Western backing for prolonging the conflict.

  • Putin said he was open to talks with Volodymyr Zelensky only after a final peace agreement is reached and signalled willingness to discuss a broader European security framework.

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia’s war with Ukraine is “coming to an end”, even as he accused the West of prolonging the conflict through continued support to Kyiv.

Speaking to reporters after a scaled-down Victory Day military parade in Moscow marking the Soviet victory in World War II, Putin said, “I think that the matter is coming to an end,” referring to what the Kremlin continues to describe as a “special military operation”.

The remarks came after two failed ceasefire attempts earlier this week. Ukraine first attempted a truce on May 5, followed by a Russian ceasefire proposal on May 7, but both collapsed amid continued fighting. Following the breakdown of the two truces, US President Donald Trump on Friday, May 8, announced that a fresh three-day ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv would come into effect from Saturday, May 9.

Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of violating the ceasefire, although no major strikes were reported. Drone attacks and civilian casualties, however, continued on both sides.

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“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought War,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that the ceasefire would also include a prisoner exchange.

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Russian authorities had tightened security and scaled down this year’s Victory Day celebrations following a series of long-range Ukrainian attacks in recent weeks. However, the temporary ceasefire reduced fears of disruptions during the parade.

In his Victory Day speech earlier in the day, Putin defended the war, calling it a “just” conflict and accusing Ukraine of being an “aggressive force” backed by the entire NATO bloc.

Later, while speaking at a news conference, Putin criticised Western support for Kyiv. “They (West) promised assistance and then began fuelling a confrontation with Russia that continues to this day. I think that the matter is coming to an end, but it is a serious matter,” he said.

Zelenskyy said discussions with Trump were ongoing and that teams from both sides were working “almost every day” on documents aimed at ending the conflict. “ - File photo
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Russia annexed Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014 before launching a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Putin also said he would only meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a long-term peace agreement had been finalised.

"A meeting in a third country is also possible, but only once final agreements have been reached on a peace treaty for a long-term historical perspective, to take part in this event and sign (treaty), but it must be a final step," he said.

Putin added that while he had heard Zelensky express willingness for direct talks, “this is not the first time we have heard such statements”.

The Russian leader also signalled openness to discussing a new European security framework, saying his preferred negotiating partner would be former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, a long-time ally who has faced criticism for his links to Russian state-owned energy companies.

Last week, António Costa said there was “potential” for the European Union to negotiate with Russia, adding that consultations with European leaders were ongoing regarding future talks with Moscow.

As part of the US-brokered ceasefire arrangement, Russia and Ukraine had also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. However, Putin said Moscow had not yet received confirmation from Kyiv regarding the swap.

(with inputs from AFP and BBC)

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