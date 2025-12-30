Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

Russian President hints at possible flexibility in Ukraine negotiations during surprise call with Trump, days after reported drone strike on his residence; Kremlin plays down incident while sending mixed signals on ceasefire

  • Putin hints at possible flexibility on Ukraine ceasefire terms during rare phone call with Trump, suggesting a potential shift in Russia’s hardline stance.

  • Alleged drone attack on Putin’s Sochi residence precedes the conversation, raising questions about whether it influenced Moscow’s willingness to negotiate.

  • Ukraine remains sceptical, insisting on full territorial restoration and security guarantees, while Trump pushes for a rapid end to the war regardless of concessions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a rare direct phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump indicated a potential shift in Moscow’s position on ending the Ukraine war, according to sources close to the Kremlin. The call, which lasted over an hour, came just 48 hours after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack targeted Putin’s residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, an incident the Kremlin has downplayed but which has raised speculation about renewed pressure on Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the conversation took place but described it as “businesslike and constructive,” focusing on “mutual interest in ending the conflict.” Sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters that Putin expressed willingness to “consider new parameters” for a ceasefire, including a possible freeze of current front lines and security guarantees for Ukraine short of NATO membership — a notable departure from Russia’s earlier insistence on full demilitarisation and recognition of annexed territories.

The timing has fueled intense speculation that the reported drone incident may have prompted Moscow to recalibrate its approach ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration. Ukrainian officials, however, remain sceptical, with President Volodymyr Zelensky stating: “Words are cheap. We need actions — withdrawal of troops, restoration of our territory, and real security guarantees.”

The alleged drone attack on Putin’s Sochi residence has not been independently verified. The Kremlin called it “an attempted provocation” by Ukraine and claimed the drone was neutralised before impact. Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

The conversation marks one of the most significant high-level contacts between Washington and Moscow since the war began in February 2022. Trump, who repeatedly promised during his campaign to end the war “in 24 hours,” has already signalled a desire for a quick negotiated settlement, even if it involves territorial concessions by Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s subtle shift in tone has sparked cautious optimism in some Western capitals, but analysts warn that any real breakthrough will depend on whether Putin is willing to accept a deal that does not fully meet his maximalist demands.

