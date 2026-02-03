Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

India continues to be a major buyer of Russian seaborne crude. According to a Reuters report, data from trade sources show imports fell by about 22 per cent to 1.38 million barrels per day in December — the lowest level in two years — as tighter US and EU sanctions slowed Russian flows. Russia’s share of India’s oil imports declined to 27.4 per cent, while OPEC’s share rose to 53.2 per cent.