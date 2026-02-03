US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

A

Trump positioned a complete halt to Russian crude imports as the deal's cornerstone, with India shifting to US and Venezuelan sources to replace the discounted Russian supplies that have fueled much of its energy needs. However, Modi's statement made no reference to this commitment, leaving room for doubt.

Indian refiners have already reduced Russian volumes in recent months due to heightened US sanctions (including those in November 2025 on Russian producers) and growing natural gas ties with the US, but experts emphasize the need for a gradual "wind-down period" to prevent supply disruptions, higher costs, and refinery margin squeezes.

According to Reuters, India’s imports of Russian oil dropped to their lowest level in two years in December 2025. State-run Hindustan Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, along with private refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, have already halted purchases of Russian crude. Private refiner Reliance Industries, which operates the world’s largest refining complex, is set to buy up to 1,50,000 barrels per day of Russian oil from February.

Economic incentives remain strong: Russian oil's deep discounts have helped control inflation and supported growth. Diplomatic relations with Moscow and strategic diversification also weigh heavily, making a total stoppage "highly unlikely" according to Atlantic Council assessments. Lingering concerns include how compliance would be monitored (perhaps through weekly refiner disclosures already in discussion), what penalties would apply beyond potential tariff reinstatement, and whether limited strategic Russian imports could continue for energy security.