US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

US tariffs on Indian goods cut from 50% to 18% (effective immediately per Trump), boosting Indian exporters and lifting markets like the Nifty ~5%, while India’s response only confirms gratitude for this benefit.
Trump claims India will fully halt Russian oil imports, shift to US/Venezuelan supplies, drop barriers to zero on American goods, and commit to over $500 billion in US purchases
Absence of binding text, timelines, enforcement details, or answers to key questions leads analysts to call it aspirational theater rather than a finalized pact.
In the high-stakes arena of global trade, the announcement by US President Donald Trump following a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has generated widespread buzz. Trump declared a breakthrough agreement: US tariffs on Indian goods slashed from 50 percent (combining a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and a 25 per cent penalty linked to India's Russian oil purchases) to 18 per cent, effective immediately.
In exchange, he claimed India would halt Russian oil imports entirely, shift to US and potentially Venezuelan supplies, reduce its trade barriers on American products to zero, and commit to buying over $500 billion in US goods across energy, technology, agriculture, coal and beyond.
Modi's response on social media welcomed the tariff relief for "Made in India" products, expressing gratitude and optimism for deeper ties, yet it conspicuously avoided confirming the oil cessation or the enormous purchase pledge.
No joint statement, detailed text, or binding document has emerged from either side, prompting trade experts from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), Atlantic Council, and BBC to describe the move as a "political signal" or "confidence-building measure" rather than a fully sealed pact. Indian markets responded positively, with the Nifty surging nearly 5 per cent on relief for exporters, but the absence of clarity has fueled skepticism and debate.
Drawing from expert analyses, official statements and ongoing discussions, here are 10 critical unanswered questions that could shape the deal's real-world impact, from energy security in refineries to livelihoods in rural dairy farms and fishing communities.
Is India Committing to a Full Russian Oil Ban, or Just a Reduction?
Trump positioned a complete halt to Russian crude imports as the deal's cornerstone, with India shifting to US and Venezuelan sources to replace the discounted Russian supplies that have fueled much of its energy needs. However, Modi's statement made no reference to this commitment, leaving room for doubt.
Indian refiners have already reduced Russian volumes in recent months due to heightened US sanctions (including those in November 2025 on Russian producers) and growing natural gas ties with the US, but experts emphasize the need for a gradual "wind-down period" to prevent supply disruptions, higher costs, and refinery margin squeezes.
According to Reuters, India’s imports of Russian oil dropped to their lowest level in two years in December 2025. State-run Hindustan Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, along with private refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, have already halted purchases of Russian crude. Private refiner Reliance Industries, which operates the world’s largest refining complex, is set to buy up to 1,50,000 barrels per day of Russian oil from February.
Economic incentives remain strong: Russian oil's deep discounts have helped control inflation and supported growth. Diplomatic relations with Moscow and strategic diversification also weigh heavily, making a total stoppage "highly unlikely" according to Atlantic Council assessments. Lingering concerns include how compliance would be monitored (perhaps through weekly refiner disclosures already in discussion), what penalties would apply beyond potential tariff reinstatement, and whether limited strategic Russian imports could continue for energy security.
What's the Real Scope of the $500 Billion Purchase Pledge?
Trump's figure of over $500 billion in US goods purchased by India far exceeds current bilateral trade levels (around $200 billion total, with India's imports from the US under $50 billion annually). The pledge reportedly covers energy (coal, natural gas, oil), technology, agricultural products, and more, .
However, no timeline, detailed breakdown by sector, or safeguards against US price volatility have been provided. Analysts from GTRI call the number "extraordinary" and "aspirational," questioning its practicality given India's fiscal constraints and competing import priorities.
Key open issues include the duration (potentially aligning with the "Mission 500" bilateral trade target by 2030), whether these are binding contracts or indicative targets, and how such large-scale commitments might affect India's inflation, budget deficits, or domestic industries if US prices rise sharply.
Have Agricultural Red Lines Been Crossed on Dairy, Fish, and More?
Agriculture remains one of the most politically sensitive areas in India-US talks. The US has long pushed for greater market access to dairy, soybeans, poultry, corn, wheat, grains, almonds, and seafood, viewing India's protections as barriers.
Dairy faces restrictions due to cultural and religious concerns over US cattle feed practices (including blood meal and animal by-products that conflict with certain norms), while fish and seafood imports encounter "unscientific" GM-free certification requirements, according to US critiques.
India's recent EU FTA included concessions on shrimp and frozen fish exports but firmly excluded dairy and core agricultural sectors to protect small farmers. Trump's claims imply increased US farm purchases as part of the broader commitment, yet no specifics have emerged on non-tariff barriers like sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards or technical barriers to trade (TBT). Unresolved details include whether barriers for dairy, fish, and poultry have been eased, potential new access for pulses or grains, and risks of farmer protests or livelihood erosion if markets open further.
Which Indian Tariffs and Barriers Are Dropping to Zero?
Trump asserted that India would reduce barriers "to ZERO" on US goods, but Modi's confirmation focused solely on the US tariff cut. Unclear aspects include which product categories (agriculture, automobiles, technology, regulated imports) are affected, the timeline for reductions, and whether this applies immediately or in phases. Such a move could increase competition in Indian markets but might strain local industries without balanced reciprocal benefits.
When Does Implementation Kick In, and What's the Phased Roadmap?
Trump described the tariff reduction as "effective immediately," yet full execution may depend on a forthcoming binding agreement and joint statement (potentially weeks away). This appears to be an initial phase, with future stages possibly addressing intellectual property, digital trade, sanitary norms and economic security, similar to elements in India's EU pact.
Pending clarifications include the exact date for full text release, any required ratification processes, and distinctions between instant tariff relief and gradual elements in other areas.
How Will Enforcement and Disputes Be Handled?
Beyond Trump's hinted threat of reinstating tariffs for oil-related backsliding, details on oversight mechanisms are absent. No information has surfaced on monitoring protocols, penalty frameworks or a bilateral dispute resolution body. In a relationship built on mutual trust, any perceived non-compliance could quickly escalate tensions.
What Hidden US Concessions Lie Beyond Tariffs?
India has sought deeper gains, including technology transfers, defense co-production, semiconductor partnerships and critical minerals access. The announcement emphasizes tariff relief but remains silent on these additional benefits. Questions persist about whether quiet concessions were secured or if the deal appears imbalanced from India's perspective.
What Are the Broader Economic and Social Ripples for India?
Energy cost increases from shifting oil sources could pressure refinery margins and contribute to inflation. Greater US agricultural imports might compete with local farmers, while export growth in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and IT could create jobs. Without concrete details, evaluating net effects on urban economies, rural stability and overall livelihoods remains challenging.
How Does This Reshape Geopolitics and Diplomacy?
The deal could strain India-Russia relations and feed US narratives on reducing funding for the Ukraine conflict through oil purchases. It might strengthen counterbalancing efforts against China via frameworks like QUAD or I2U2. Domestic critics, including opposition parties and farmers' unions, have labeled aspects a potential "surrender," raising concerns about India's strategic autonomy.
Is This Legally Solid, or Just Political Theater?
As an executive-level announcement, does it require parliamentary approval or alignment with existing frameworks like the 2025 COMPACT or Mission 500 goals? External factors such as US domestic politics, elections, or global shifts could influence its durability.
What lies ahead for India’s services exports?
Another key area of concern is the services sector. In recent trade agreements concluded by India, including those with the European Union and New Zealand, services and people-to-people engagement have been central pillars.
However, the Trump administration’s stricter immigration regime, including a sharp increase in the annual H-1B visa fee to $100,000, has made it harder for US companies to recruit Indian professionals, erecting fresh barriers to India’s services exports.
Notably, neither Trump nor Modi made any reference to the services sector in their public statements.