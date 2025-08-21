Farmers, dairyists and small businesses in India are caught up in a web of tariff threats from the world’s biggest economy—the United States. Dragged into this, farmers are suddenly forced to ponder over defence deals, nuclear tech swaps and unstable global diplomacy. They are now acutely aware that their fate depends on more than just the monsoon, or mandi prices. It is tied to secondary sanctions, strategic posturing and the whims of political strongmen. That uncertainty has everyone on edge, for jobs are at stake—46 per cent of India still directly depends on agriculture for its livelihood—and consumers may soon be pitted against growers. Whenever there’s talk about imports of edible items, especially farm-based goods, it is a chilling prospect in a country where workers, farmers and consumers often belong to the same family.