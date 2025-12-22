Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

The Changemaker: Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old physiotherapy student, a victim of brutal rape and savagery, became a hero for thousands across the country. Outlook named her Jagruti: the awakening. She was our woman of the year Photo: Outlook Archive

