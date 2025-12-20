Fully-Loaded Magazine: 30 years of Irreverence

In 2013, scaling operations became the only viable path forward. This approach offered us a temporary relief, but we knew it was only a short-term fix and survival became the defining challenge for the next decade. And then, the COVID pandemic hit us. It hit us hard. Magazines began to shed. Acquisitions in the sector were announced and these would focus more on digital advertising and brands as disruptive strategies. We were a weekly, and consumers demanded more timely updates, and in order to do this, we would need to get more resources, and monies were hard to come by. With all the updates and other non-traditional media and people bringing out specialised content thereby reducing the dependence on the magazines for exclusivity of content, the magazines were faced with a severe task of a rethink. The format itself became a challenge as magazines are a physical and tangible product and even if we would enter the digital space, the subscriptions of the magazine had to increase in order for us to keep printing it.