Government Likely To Raise Print Media Advertisement Rates By 26% After Bihar Polls

The government plans to raise print media advertisement rates by 26% after the Bihar polls, with TV rates to be revised later.
New TRP guidelines and integration of key media bodies are underway to enhance regulation and coordination.
The government is likely to increase print media advertisement rates by 26% once the Model Code of Conduct for the Bihar Assembly elections is lifted next month.
Advertisement rates for television will also be revised at a later stage, a source in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) told The Indian Express.
The source said the decision comes at a time when conventional media is undergoing changes, adding that the government aims to support the print sector particularly to prevent job losses.
The rates were last revised in 2019, when a 25% hike was implemented. At the time, the I&B Ministry had said the decision was based on several factors, “including the increase in price of newsprint, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates”. It had added that the rate hike would especially benefit small and medium newspapers.
The government is also preparing new TRP rating agency guidelines for television channels, with the first round of consultations already completed, the source said.
A second consultation paper will be published soon, it is learnt. In addition, the Ministry is working to integrate the Registrar of Newspapers in India, the Press Information Bureau, and the Central Bureau of Communication to enhance coordination and media outreach.
Meanwhile, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 100 part-time PhD seats will be offered at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to journalists who wish to undertake advanced research.
The PIB’s fact-checking mechanism will soon introduce a chat-bot feature to help users verify the authenticity of videos and other online content.
Vaishnaw further said that beyond conventional media, the Ministry is focusing on strengthening the creator economy. Industry-oriented courses are now being offered at the new India Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai.
Speaking on efforts to boost train travel during the festive season, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Railways portfolio, said over 13,000 special trains were being operated during the current Diwali and Chhath period, compared to 178 special trains during the tenure of former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad.
(with inputs from The Indian Express)