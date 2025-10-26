Government Likely To Raise Print Media Advertisement Rates By 26% After Bihar Polls

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new PhD opportunities for journalists, a PIB fact-checking chatbot, and initiatives to boost the creator economy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Sports Policy 2025 Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The government plans to raise print media advertisement rates by 26% after the Bihar polls, with TV rates to be revised later.

  2. New TRP guidelines and integration of key media bodies are underway to enhance regulation and coordination.

The government is likely to increase print media advertisement rates by 26% once the Model Code of Conduct for the Bihar Assembly elections is lifted next month.

Advertisement rates for television will also be revised at a later stage, a source in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) told The Indian Express.

The source said the decision comes at a time when conventional media is undergoing changes, adding that the government aims to support the print sector particularly to prevent job losses.

The rates were last revised in 2019, when a 25% hike was implemented. At the time, the I&B Ministry had said the decision was based on several factors, “including the increase in price of newsprint, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates”. It had added that the rate hike would especially benefit small and medium newspapers.

The government is also preparing new TRP rating agency guidelines for television channels, with the first round of consultations already completed, the source said.

A second consultation paper will be published soon, it is learnt. In addition, the Ministry is working to integrate the Registrar of Newspapers in India, the Press Information Bureau, and the Central Bureau of Communication to enhance coordination and media outreach.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 100 part-time PhD seats will be offered at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to journalists who wish to undertake advanced research.

Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini | - PTI
'Confirmed Ticket For All In Next 5 Years Is PM Modi's Guarantee': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BY Outlook News Desk

The PIB’s fact-checking mechanism will soon introduce a chat-bot feature to help users verify the authenticity of videos and other online content.

Vaishnaw further said that beyond conventional media, the Ministry is focusing on strengthening the creator economy. Industry-oriented courses are now being offered at the new India Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai.

Speaking on efforts to boost train travel during the festive season, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Railways portfolio, said over 13,000 special trains were being operated during the current Diwali and Chhath period, compared to 178 special trains during the tenure of former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad.

(with inputs from The Indian Express)

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw - null
Railways To Introduce 3,000 New Trains In 5 Years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Brook Brings Up Fifty To Stabilise ENG's Innings

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Domestic First-Class Action Continues Across Venues

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

  4. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  3. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  5. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  4. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket