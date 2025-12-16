Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in a parliamentary answer on Monday, further reported that the lowest unemployment rates are seen in Gujarat (2.2 per cent), Karnataka (2.8 per cent), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (both at 3.7 per cent). IMAGO / NurPhoto

