More Than 50 Tigers Dead In Madhya Pradesh In 2025, Highest In 50 Years

According to data from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the deaths have occurred across several reserves and forest divisions, including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Satpura, and Panna.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
tiger death in madhya pradesh
Wildlife experts have pointed to increasing pressure on tiger habitats due to infrastructure projects, shrinking corridors, human encroachment, and conflict with local communities. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Madhya Pradesh has reported 55 tiger deaths in 2025, the highest since Project Tiger began over 50 years ago, raising alarm despite the state having India’s largest tiger population.

  • Deaths have been attributed to natural causes, poaching, electrocution, rail and road accidents, illness, and habitat pressure, with experts warning that better reporting alone cannot explain the spike.

  • Conservationists are calling for stronger habitat protection, safer wildlife corridors, tighter monitoring of infrastructure projects, and better coordination among departments to prevent further losses.

Madhya Pradesh, often called India’s “Tiger State”, has reported the death of 55 tigers in 2025 so far — the highest number recorded in a single year since Project Tiger was launched more than five decades ago. The figure has raised serious concerns among wildlife experts, conservationists, and forest officials, especially as the state holds the country’s largest tiger population.

According to data from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the deaths have occurred across several reserves and forest divisions, including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Satpura, and Panna. Officials said the causes range from natural deaths and territorial fights to poaching, electrocution, road and rail accidents, and illness. A few cases are still under investigation.

Forest department officials maintain that higher numbers also reflect improved monitoring and reporting systems, including camera traps, radio collars, and regular patrols. “Earlier, many deaths went unreported. Now, almost every incident is documented,” a senior official said. However, conservationists argue that better reporting alone cannot explain such a sharp rise.

Related Content
Related Content

Wildlife experts have pointed to increasing pressure on tiger habitats due to infrastructure projects, shrinking corridors, human encroachment, and conflict with local communities. Electrocution from illegal power lines laid to protect crops and deaths near railway tracks have emerged as major threats in recent years.

Poaching, though officially reported in fewer cases, remains a concern. Conservation groups warn that organised wildlife crime networks often operate quietly and may not always be detected immediately. They have called for stronger intelligence gathering and faster prosecution under wildlife protection laws.

Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 780 tigers, according to the last All India Tiger Estimation. While the overall population has grown over the years, experts caution that rising mortality can undermine long-term conservation gains if urgent steps are not taken.

The state government has said it is reviewing the deaths and will take corrective measures. As India marks over 50 years of Project Tiger, the record number of tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh has triggered a renewed debate on whether current conservation strategies are enough to protect the country’s most iconic big cat.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film