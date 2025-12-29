More Than 50 Tigers Dead In Madhya Pradesh In 2025, Highest In 50 Years

Madhya Pradesh has reported 55 tiger deaths in 2025, the highest since Project Tiger began over 50 years ago, raising alarm despite the state having India’s largest tiger population.
Deaths have been attributed to natural causes, poaching, electrocution, rail and road accidents, illness, and habitat pressure, with experts warning that better reporting alone cannot explain the spike.
Conservationists are calling for stronger habitat protection, safer wildlife corridors, tighter monitoring of infrastructure projects, and better coordination among departments to prevent further losses.
Madhya Pradesh, often called India’s “Tiger State”, has reported the death of 55 tigers in 2025 so far — the highest number recorded in a single year since Project Tiger was launched more than five decades ago. The figure has raised serious concerns among wildlife experts, conservationists, and forest officials, especially as the state holds the country’s largest tiger population.
According to data from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the deaths have occurred across several reserves and forest divisions, including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Satpura, and Panna. Officials said the causes range from natural deaths and territorial fights to poaching, electrocution, road and rail accidents, and illness. A few cases are still under investigation.
Forest department officials maintain that higher numbers also reflect improved monitoring and reporting systems, including camera traps, radio collars, and regular patrols. “Earlier, many deaths went unreported. Now, almost every incident is documented,” a senior official said. However, conservationists argue that better reporting alone cannot explain such a sharp rise.
Wildlife experts have pointed to increasing pressure on tiger habitats due to infrastructure projects, shrinking corridors, human encroachment, and conflict with local communities. Electrocution from illegal power lines laid to protect crops and deaths near railway tracks have emerged as major threats in recent years.
Poaching, though officially reported in fewer cases, remains a concern. Conservation groups warn that organised wildlife crime networks often operate quietly and may not always be detected immediately. They have called for stronger intelligence gathering and faster prosecution under wildlife protection laws.
Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 780 tigers, according to the last All India Tiger Estimation. While the overall population has grown over the years, experts caution that rising mortality can undermine long-term conservation gains if urgent steps are not taken.
The state government has said it is reviewing the deaths and will take corrective measures. As India marks over 50 years of Project Tiger, the record number of tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh has triggered a renewed debate on whether current conservation strategies are enough to protect the country’s most iconic big cat.