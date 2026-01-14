Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

According to official documents, the 35.94-hectare site lies within a crucial wildlife corridor that connects the Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve with the Brahmapuri–Gadchiroli forest landscape. The area is known to support around five tigers, eight to 10 leopards, sloth bears and several other wildlife species. Photo: File photo

According to official documents, the 35.94-hectare site lies within a crucial wildlife corridor that connects the Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve with the Brahmapuri–Gadchiroli forest landscape. The area is known to support around five tigers, eight to 10 leopards, sloth bears and several other wildlife species. Photo: File photo