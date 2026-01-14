Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

The project involves the diversion of nearly 36 hectares of reserved forest land and the felling of more than 18,000 trees, while offering what critics describe as minimal and largely temporary employment.

Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor
According to official documents, the 35.94-hectare site lies within a crucial wildlife corridor that connects the Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve with the Brahmapuri–Gadchiroli forest landscape. The area is known to support around five tigers, eight to 10 leopards, sloth bears and several other wildlife species. Photo: File photo
Environmental activists and civil society groups have raised strong objections to a proposed iron ore opencast mining project near Lohardongri village in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, warning that it could cause irreversible harm to wildlife, forests and fragile ecosystems in a key tiger corridor.

The concerns come days after the Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, granted wildlife clearance to the project during a meeting on Tuesday. With the state board’s approval, the proposal will now be forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for further consideration.

The mining project is proposed in Reserved Forest Compartment No. 439 in Brahmapuri taluka. According to official documents, the 35.94-hectare site lies within a crucial wildlife corridor that connects the Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve with the Brahmapuri–Gadchiroli forest landscape. The area is known to support around five tigers, eight to 10 leopards, sloth bears and several other wildlife species.

A three-member committee constituted by the SBWL had examined the proposal and submitted a report recommending wildlife clearance, but with significant conditions. The committee said clearance should be granted only if the entire forest area of 34,673.67 hectares forming the wildlife corridor — including the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary and Ekara Conservation Reserve — is formally notified as a wildlife sanctuary.

However, the same report also issued a stark warning about the environmental consequences of mining in the area. “Any mining in this forest will cause irreversible damage to the environment and wildlife, loss of a large tree cover, immense pollution to the air and water,” the report stated.

Despite these cautions, environmental groups argue that approving the project sends a troubling signal. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Maharashtra, expressed “deep concern” over the SBWL’s decision, calling the Lohardongri area a critical tiger corridor linked to the Tadoba–Andhari landscape.

“Wildlife corridors are not empty forest patches; they are essential pathways that allow animals, especially tigers, to move safely between habitats,” the organisation said in a statement. “Disrupting these corridors weakens conservation efforts built over decades and increases the risk of animals straying into farms and villages.”

Activists have also pointed to Chandrapur’s history of human–wildlife conflict. The district has witnessed frequent incidents of tiger attacks and loss of human lives in recent years. Conservationists fear that further fragmentation of forests could worsen these conflicts, posing risks to both local communities and wildlife.

Opponents of the project argue that expert committees and wildlife specialists had earlier advised against the mining proposal, noting that the environmental costs would far outweigh the limited economic gains. The project involves the diversion of nearly 36 hectares of reserved forest land and the felling of more than 18,000 trees, while offering what critics describe as minimal and largely temporary employment.

“We believe development choices must be guided by long-term public interest and ecological responsibility,” Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said, urging authorities and national-level bodies to review the decision carefully. “Ignoring scientific warnings undermines trust in environmental governance and places vulnerable communities and endangered species at greater risk.”

As the proposal moves to the NBWL, activists and conservation groups say they will continue to push for the protection of wildlife corridors, stressing that while development is important, sustainable development must remain the priority.

