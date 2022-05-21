Six Elephants Relocated to Gujarat from Maha's Tadoba Andhari Reserve for 'Better Health'

The six elephants - four males and two females - were kept in Botezari Elephant Camp in the Kolsa forest range in the TATR. Dr. Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests of the reserve, said. Earlier, the elephant camp was at Moharli. Since all these elephants are of the same pedigree, there is a possibility of their offspring having severe defects.



It was decided to relocate six elephants from the tiger project at Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar. Permission was obtained from the Project Elephant Department and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

All these elephants were sent from Botezari Hussey Camp of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Project to Gujarat in six vehicles under tight security. After this, trained elephants will be brought from Karnataka, Ramgaonkar said.