English Premier League: Dominiguez And Gibbs-White On Target As Forest Extend West Ham United's Winless Streak

West Ham United’s winless streak extended to ten games as Nottingham Forest staged a dramatic 2nd half comeback at the London Stadium. The Hammers led early through an own goal from Murillo, but the momentum shifted when Crysencio Summerville's strike was ruled out by VAR. Forest capitalized on the that, with Nicolas Dominguez heading the equalizer before Morgan Gibbs-White buried an 89th-minute penalty after being fouled by Alphonse Areola. The result leaves Nuno Espírito Santo’s side deep into the relegation zone, while Sean Dyche’s Forest moved further away from the bottom three. Watch some of the best pictures. 

Updated on:
EPL: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina, left, and West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville in action during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
English Premier League: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
West Ham United's Pablo and Nottingham Forest's Murillo, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina, left, and West Ham United's Oliver Scarles in action during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus battles for the ball against West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, left, and Jean-Clair Todibo during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
Britain Premier League Soccer: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville battles for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina and Omari Hutchinson, front, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
Britain Premier League Soccer: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo, right, and Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
English Premier League Soccer Match: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville in action against Nottingham Forest's Murillo, left, and Nikola Milenkovic during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
English Premier League Soccer Match: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
West Ham United's Taty Castellanos, center, and teammates celebrate and own goal by Nottingham Forest's Murillo during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
