English Premier League: Dominiguez And Gibbs-White On Target As Forest Extend West Ham United's Winless Streak
West Ham United’s winless streak extended to ten games as Nottingham Forest staged a dramatic 2nd half comeback at the London Stadium. The Hammers led early through an own goal from Murillo, but the momentum shifted when Crysencio Summerville's strike was ruled out by VAR. Forest capitalized on the that, with Nicolas Dominguez heading the equalizer before Morgan Gibbs-White buried an 89th-minute penalty after being fouled by Alphonse Areola. The result leaves Nuno Espírito Santo’s side deep into the relegation zone, while Sean Dyche’s Forest moved further away from the bottom three. Watch some of the best pictures.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
