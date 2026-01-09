US Senate Moves to Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

The US Senate voted 52–47 to advance a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to launch further military action against Venezuela.
Five Republican senators joined Democrats, citing concerns over unilateral military decisions and prolonged US involvement following Nicolás Maduro’s capture.
Though unlikely to become law, the move signals growing congressional resistance to Trump’s plans for Venezuela’s oil and political control.
The US Senate on Thursday advanced a war powers resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s authority to conduct further military action against Venezuela, days after the surprise capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The vote, passed 52–47, saw Democrats joined by five Republican senators, reflecting rare bipartisan concern over the expanding scope of US intervention in the region.
While the resolution has little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Republican-controlled House and Trump’s expected veto, lawmakers said the move was necessary to reassert Congress’s constitutional role in authorising military force. Senators backing the measure warned against unilateral decisions that could lead to prolonged troop deployment and deeper US involvement in Venezuela’s political and economic affairs, particularly its oil sector.
The Trump administration has defended its actions using shifting legal justifications, from counter-terrorism to law enforcement, but critics argue the operation marks a dangerous precedent. The Senate vote underscores growing unease within Washington over executive overreach, even as the administration signals ambitions that extend beyond Venezuela.