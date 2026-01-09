Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

Golden Globes, which celebrates the best in film and American TV, announced its presenter list. Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Miley Cyrus, among others, are included in the list.

Priyanka Chopra, Golden Globes 2026
Priyanka Chopra announced as the presenter of Golden Globes 2026
  • Priyanka Chopra announced as Golden Globes 2026 presenter along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Miley Cyrus, among others.

  • The Golden Globes shared the names of the presenters on Thursday.

  • The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will take place on January 11, 2026.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will take place on January 11, 2026. Ahead of the ceremony, the Golden Globes on Thursday (January 8) announced the names of celebrities who will present this year's awards. Global icon Priyanka Chopra joins the likes of notable figures, including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Mila Kunis, Pamela Anderson, and Orlando Bloom, among others.

The announcement was made through the social media handles of the Golden Globes.

A still of Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another - YouTube
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the Golden Globes 2026 presenters

Amanda Seyfried, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Colman Domingo, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, and Kevin Hart, are also included in the list of Golden Globes 2026 presenters.

Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Minnie Driver, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall, among others, are also in the presenter list.

Priyanka Chopra's first look from The Bluff - Instagram/The Bluff
Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

The Golden Globes recognises excellence in both American and international film and television. The nominees for the Golden Globes 2026 were announced on December 8. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led the race with nine nominations, followed by Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value with eight and Ryan Coogler's Sinners with seven. HBO's The White Lotus topped in TV with six nods, followed by Netflix's Adolescence with five.

One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague will compete for best motion picture.

When and where to watch Golden Globes Awards 2026 in India

Golden Globes 2026 award ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS. It will be streamed on Paramount+. Indian audiences can watch the show on Lionsgate Play on January 12 at 6:30 am.

