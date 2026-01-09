Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

The Golden Globes recognises excellence in both American and international film and television. The nominees for the Golden Globes 2026 were announced on December 8. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led the race with nine nominations, followed by Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value with eight and Ryan Coogler's Sinners with seven. HBO's The White Lotus topped in TV with six nods, followed by Netflix's Adolescence with five.