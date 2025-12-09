Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another bagged nine nods, followed by Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value with eight and Ryan Coogler's Sinners with seven. The White Lotus topped in TV with six nods, followed by Netflix's Adolescence with five.

One Battle After Another
A still of Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another Photo: YouTube
  • The nominees for the Golden Globes 2026 were announced on December 8.

  • One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague will compete for best motion picture.

  • The ceremony will take place on January 11, 2026.

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: The nominees for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, December 8, 2025, recognising excellence in both American and international film and television. Golden Globes 2026 nominees were announced by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led the charge with nine nominations, followed by Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value with eight and Ryan Coogler's Sinners with seven. HBO's The White Lotus topped in TV with six nods, followed by Netflix's Adolescence with five.

One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague will compete for best motion picture (musical or comedy). Sentimental Value and Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident and The Secret Agent are up for best drama.

2025's sensation KPop Demon Hunters has grabbed three Golden Globe nominations, including best animated film, cinematic and box office achievement and original song for Golden.

Golden was performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami) and written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24 and Teddy. EJAE has scripted history by becoming the first Korean American to be nominated for a Golden Globe in the original song category.

Check out the full list of nominees for Golden Globes 2026

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice

  • Nouvelle Vague

  • One Battle After Another

Best non-English language film

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • No Other Choice

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirât

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

  • Arco

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

Best female actor - drama

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

  • Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

  • Tessa Thompson - Hedda

  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best male actor - drama

  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

  • Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

  • Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners

  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

  • Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best female actor - musical or comedy

  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best male actor - musical or comedy

  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney - Jay Kelly

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

  • Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting female actor

  • Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan - Weapons

  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor

  • Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet

  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

  • Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

  • Sinners

  • Weapons

  • Wicked: For Good

  • Zootopia 2

Best director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best screenplay

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best original song

  • Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

  • Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

  • Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

  • Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best original score

  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

  • Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

  • Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

  • Kanding Ray - Sirāt

  • Max Richter - Hamnet

  • Hans Zimmer - F1

TV categories

Best series - drama

  • The Diplomat

  • The Pitt

  • Pluribus

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Best series - comedy or musical

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Studio

Best limited series

  • Adolescence

  • All Her Fault

  • The Beast In Me

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

  • The Girlfriend

Best female actor - drama

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock

  • Britt Lower - Severance

  • Helen Mirren - Mobland

  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best male actor – drama

  • Sterling K Brown - Paradise

  • Diego Luna - Andor

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Mark Ruffalo - Task

  • Adam Scott - Severance

  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best female actor - comedy or musical

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Best male actor - comedy or musical

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Glen Powell - Chad Powers

  • Seth Rogen - The Studio

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best female actor - limited series

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

  • Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best male actor - limited series

  • Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

  • Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Jude Law - Black Rabbit

  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best supporting female actor

  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus

  • Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best supporting male actor

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman - Severance

  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best stand-up comedy performance

  • Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

  • Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

  • Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

  • Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

  • Ricky Gervais - Mortality

  • Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

A new award for podcasts is also introduced this year. Here are the nominees.

Best podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

  • Call Her Daddy

  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

  • The Mel Robbins Podcast

  • SmartLess

  • Up First from NPR

When and where to watch Golden Globes Awards 2026

Golden Globes 2026 award ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

