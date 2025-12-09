Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

The nominees for the Golden Globes 2026 were announced on December 8.
One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague will compete for best motion picture.
The ceremony will take place on January 11, 2026.
2026 Golden Globes Nominations: The nominees for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, December 8, 2025, recognising excellence in both American and international film and television. Golden Globes 2026 nominees were announced by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall.
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led the charge with nine nominations, followed by Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value with eight and Ryan Coogler's Sinners with seven. HBO's The White Lotus topped in TV with six nods, followed by Netflix's Adolescence with five.
One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague will compete for best motion picture (musical or comedy). Sentimental Value and Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident and The Secret Agent are up for best drama.
2025's sensation KPop Demon Hunters has grabbed three Golden Globe nominations, including best animated film, cinematic and box office achievement and original song for Golden.
Golden was performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami) and written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24 and Teddy. EJAE has scripted history by becoming the first Korean American to be nominated for a Golden Globe in the original song category.
Check out the full list of nominees for Golden Globes 2026
Film categories
Best motion picture - drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best non-English language film
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best female actor - drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best male actor - drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best female actor - musical or comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best male actor - musical or comedy
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best supporting female actor
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting male actor
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best original song
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
TV categories
Best series - drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best series - comedy or musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best limited series
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best female actor - drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best male actor – drama
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best female actor - comedy or musical
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best male actor - comedy or musical
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best female actor - limited series
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best male actor - limited series
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best supporting female actor
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best supporting male actor
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best stand-up comedy performance
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
A new award for podcasts is also introduced this year. Here are the nominees.
Best podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR
When and where to watch Golden Globes Awards 2026
Golden Globes 2026 award ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.