Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji Team Up For Oh My God 3? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji have come together for Oh My God's third instalment, with director Amit Rai returning to helm it.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Oh My God 3
Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji to star in Oh My God 3 Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar, Yash Raj Films Talent
Summary
  • Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji have come together for Oh My God's third instalment.

  • Director Amit Rai has returned to helm Oh My God 3.

  • As per a report, Rai has "cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous instalments."

Actress Rani Mukerji has reportedly joined Akshay Kumar for the third instalment of the Oh My God franchise. This will be their first on-screen collaboration. Director Amit Rai, who helmed the second part, is returning to direct Oh My God 3. As per a report in an entertainment portal, the film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors by mid-2026.

Amit Rai, Akshay Kumar - Instagram
'OMG 2' Director Amit Rai: Akshay Kumar Was Courageous Enough To Bear The Loss And Ready To Show The Film To Audience

BY Garima Das

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji in Oh My God 3

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative."

The source also revealed that Rai has "cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous instalments."

"Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger," added the source.

Related Content

The details of the plot are still under wraps, but we are sure, like last time, Rai will present yet another socially relevant subject with these two powerhouse talents.

The official announcement of OMG 3 is awaited.

Akshay Kumar opens up about a cybercrime incident involving his daughter - Instagram/Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Shares Harrowing Incident About His 13-Year-Old Daughter Facing Harassment Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

OMG franchise

The Oh My God franchise started with the release of its first instalment in 2012, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. It opened to positive reviews and was a huge success. It showed Rawal as an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop. Akshay played Lord Krishna in it. The second instalment, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, was released in 2023, where Akshay played the messenger of Lord Shiva. The makers chose a bold topic—sex education in India, which led to controversy ahead of its release. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate with 27 cuts.

Published At:
