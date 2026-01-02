Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji Team Up For Oh My God 3? Here's What We Know

OMG franchise

The Oh My God franchise started with the release of its first instalment in 2012, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. It opened to positive reviews and was a huge success. It showed Rawal as an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop. Akshay played Lord Krishna in it. The second instalment, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, was released in 2023, where Akshay played the messenger of Lord Shiva. The makers chose a bold topic—sex education in India, which led to controversy ahead of its release. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate with 27 cuts.