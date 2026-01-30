'Bollywood Is The Most Secular Place': Rani Mukerji On AR Rahman's 'Communal' Remark

Rani Mukerji on AR Rahman's 'communal' remark

Rani, who has been promoting Mardaani 3, in an interview with DD News, said that in her 30-year career in the film industry, she has never experienced anything like this. “Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today,” said the National Award-winning actress.