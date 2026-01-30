'Bollywood Is The Most Secular Place': Rani Mukerji On AR Rahman's 'Communal' Remark

AR Rahman's recent comment on the Hindi film industry becoming 'communal' has been criticised by a section of people. He has been subjected to massive online trolling, with many questioning his patriotism.
Rani Mukerji has shared her views on Rahman's remark.
The actress said that in her 30-year career in the film industry, she has never experienced anything like this.
AR Rahman's recent remarks on "communal" bias in Bollywood have stirred a significant debate in India, dividing the public and the film fraternity. Rani Mukerji is the latest to weigh in on the debate. The Mardaani 3 actress has disagreed with Rahman's views.
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman spoke about getting less work over the last 8 years, attributing it to a shift in power dynamics and due to potential "communal" bias.
Rani Mukerji on AR Rahman's 'communal' remark
Rani, who has been promoting Mardaani 3, in an interview with DD News, said that in her 30-year career in the film industry, she has never experienced anything like this. “Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today,” said the National Award-winning actress.
The 47-year-old star said merit matters and work speaks, and “ultimately, the person the audience connects with is the one who survives and succeeds.”
For her, Bollywood is the “most secular and one of the most amazing places to be.”
When asked if lobbies exist in the film industry, Rani said she stays away from all of that and focuses only on her films. At this stage of her life, the main priority is her child and family.
Rani is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, which hit the screens today. It has opened to mostly positive reviews, with many hailing Rani's standout performance. Though the film's premise looks repetitive and recycled, audiences have praised the gripping second half.