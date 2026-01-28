Mardaani 3: Madras High Court Grants Anti-Piracy Protection To Rani Mukerji's Film

Actor Rani Mukerji is back as indomitable IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of Mardaani with yet another socially relevant story. In Mardaani 3, Shivani takes a new responsibility in the National Investigation Agency, where she is assigned a case of abduction of two young girls, which unfolds into a deeper and complex investigation, leading to the racket of the beggar mafia.