Mardaani 3: Madras High Court Grants Anti-Piracy Protection To Rani Mukerji's Film

The Madras High Court has granted an anti-piracy injunction in favour of the Rani Mukerji-starrer.
The interim order comes ahead of the film’s scheduled release on January 30 and is aimed at preventing unauthorised circulation or broadcast of the movie before it hits theatres.
The order was passed based on a suit filed by Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the film.
Actor Rani Mukerji is back as indomitable IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of Mardaani with yet another socially relevant story. In Mardaani 3, Shivani takes a new responsibility in the National Investigation Agency, where she is assigned a case of abduction of two young girls, which unfolds into a deeper and complex investigation, leading to the racket of the beggar mafia.
Mardaani 3 will hit the screens on January 30. Ahead of its theatrical release, the Madras High Court on Wednesday (January 28) restrained the unauthorised broadcast of the upcoming thriller.
The interim order was passed based on a suit filed by Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the film. The suit was filed, raising concerns over the film's unauthorised online circulation or broadcast before and after its release.
According to Bar and Bench, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court granted an ad-interim anti-piracy injunction to protect the copyright in Mardaani 3.
The interim order restrains the unauthorised broadcast, transmission, or dissemination of the film by internet service providers (ISPs) and cable television operators.
The High Court observed that in matters involving pre-release piracy, irreversible harm is likely to happen if unauthorised broadcast is not restrained at the earliest.
The Court observed that expansive anti-piracy injunctions could hinder the lawful business activities of intermediaries and service providers.
The Court also stated that the injunction would operate subject to the producer furnishing an indemnity in favour of the respondents for any legitimate business losses arising from the operation of the order.
About Mardaani franchise
Mardaani franchise began in 2014, followed by Mardaani 2 in 2019. The first instalment revolved around a child-trafficking mafia, while the second explored a serial crime investigation. The third part will show Rani investigating the disappearance of multiple girls across different parts of the country.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in significant roles.