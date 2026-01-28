Mardaani 3: Madras High Court Grants Anti-Piracy Protection To Rani Mukerji's Film

The Madras High Court has granted an anti-piracy injunction in favour of the Rani Mukerji-starrer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mardaani 3
Madras HC restrains unauthorised broadcast of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Photo: YRF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court has granted an anti-piracy injunction in favour of the Rani Mukerji-starrer.

  • The interim order comes ahead of the film’s scheduled release on January 30 and is aimed at preventing unauthorised circulation or broadcast of the movie before it hits theatres.

  • The order was passed based on a suit filed by Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the film.

Actor Rani Mukerji is back as indomitable IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of Mardaani with yet another socially relevant story. In Mardaani 3, Shivani takes a new responsibility in the National Investigation Agency, where she is assigned a case of abduction of two young girls, which unfolds into a deeper and complex investigation, leading to the racket of the beggar mafia.

Mardaani 3 will hit the screens on January 30. Ahead of its theatrical release, the Madras High Court on Wednesday (January 28) restrained the unauthorised broadcast of the upcoming thriller.

The interim order was passed based on a suit filed by Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the film. The suit was filed, raising concerns over the film's unauthorised online circulation or broadcast before and after its release.

Mardaani 3 trailer - YouTube
Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Races Against Time To Save 93 Missing Girls

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court granted an ad-interim anti-piracy injunction to protect the copyright in Mardaani 3.

Related Content
Related Content

The interim order restrains the unauthorised broadcast, transmission, or dissemination of the film by internet service providers (ISPs) and cable television operators.

The High Court observed that in matters involving pre-release piracy, irreversible harm is likely to happen if unauthorised broadcast is not restrained at the earliest.

The Court observed that expansive anti-piracy injunctions could hinder the lawful business activities of intermediaries and service providers.

The Court also stated that the injunction would operate subject to the producer furnishing an indemnity in favour of the respondents for any legitimate business losses arising from the operation of the order.

Mardaani 3 poster, Amma - Instagram
Mardaani 3 Antagonist Mallika Prasad on Playing Amma: ‘She Challenged Me’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Mardaani franchise

Mardaani franchise began in 2014, followed by Mardaani 2 in 2019. The first instalment revolved around a child-trafficking mafia, while the second explored a serial crime investigation. The third part will show Rani investigating the disappearance of multiple girls across different parts of the country.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in significant roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Wins Set 1 In The Blockbuster Clash

  2. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  3. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  5. Australian Open 2026: Djokovic Through After Musetti Retires Injured In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  3. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  4. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September