Mardaani 3 Antagonist Mallika Prasad on Playing Amma: ‘She Challenged Me’

Mallika Prasad on Becoming the Mardaani 3 Antagonist

Speaking to India Today, Mallika Prasad described the role as one of the most transformative experiences of her career. “Mardaani 3 stands as one of the most defining experiences of my career. Amma is evil yet holds a fierce spirit,” she said, adding that the role demanded emotional vulnerability and self-examination. “Roles like these ask you to sit with your own shadows. Amma challenged me in ways I did not anticipate.”