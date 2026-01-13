Mardaani 3 Antagonist Mallika Prasad on Playing Amma: ‘She Challenged Me’

The trailer of Mardaani 3 has sparked intense conversation, with much of the attention centred on Mallika Prasad's unsettling turn as the film's antagonist, Amma. The Yash Raj Films project marks the return of Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, while introducing a villain driven by psychological dominance rather than brute force.

Mallika Prasad on Becoming the Mardaani 3 Antagonist

Speaking to India Today, Mallika Prasad described the role as one of the most transformative experiences of her career. “Mardaani 3 stands as one of the most defining experiences of my career. Amma is evil yet holds a fierce spirit,” she said, adding that the role demanded emotional vulnerability and self-examination. “Roles like these ask you to sit with your own shadows. Amma challenged me in ways I did not anticipate.”

Prasad credited director Abhiraj Minawala for shaping the character with nuance. “My heartfelt thanks to Abhiraj for his trust and unwavering vision,” she said, also expressing gratitude to producer Aditya Chopra and casting director Shanoo Sharma for giving her the freedom to build the role.

A Darker Chapter for the Franchise

The trailer positions Amma as the mastermind behind a human-trafficking network, with the threat rooted in control, silence and manipulation. According to early reactions online, audiences have found the character deeply unsettling, noting a tonal shift towards psychological intimidation.

Prasad acknowledged the response, saying the script avoided a simplistic portrayal of good and evil. “I’m grateful the character allows me to explore the complexity of a woman who inhabits the dark underbelly of our world,” she told India Today. “She is not what she seems, and that’s where her power lies.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 builds on the franchise’s legacy of confronting uncomfortable realities, while promising its most layered conflict yet.

January 30, 2026

